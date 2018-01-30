Warriors aim to bust hoodoo

The Warriors head into today’s Momentum One-Day Cup semifinal at Centurion looking to crack a recent sequence of knockout stage losses against a powerful Titans unit.

The sides have played each other in three consecutive knockout games, with the Titans winning all three at Centurion. The first two came in the T20 and 50- overs finals last season.

The most recent was in the T20 semis this season.

This irks the Warriors, although they have come up against some tough opposition in those matches.

The Titans squad to face them today still has quality, but the Warriors will take heart that their national players will not be standing in their way.

There is still enough firepower in Albie Morkel, Farhaan Behardien, Heino Kuhn, Henry Davids and David Wiese, and the Warriors will need to click for the first time this season if they are to succeed. Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts said yesterday: “They’re a pretty strong side.

They’re well-disciplined.

You can see Bouch’s [coach Mark Boucher] specific style of play in them. “Albie [Morkel] is obviously a really good captain.

If you look at what he’s done over the last few years you can say he’s had the best team and all that. “But you’ve still got to go out and do everything and they rely a lot on senior players.

“Their senior players have come through quickly. A guy like Heinrich Klaasen is now a senior player and it’s only his third year of franchise cricket.”

Big names, or not, the Warriors know that in knockout cricket the form book goes out of the window.

“We always talk about it. Anything can happen. Let’s hope we can actually get one over the Titans for once in a knockout game.

“It was tough in those three knockout fixtures to be on the losing side to them, but hopefully we can pull it off this time around,” Smuts said.

By his own admission, the Warriors skipper has not had the best of campaigns with the bat, but believes that if his team make a decent allround performance they can beat most sides.

“We all know we haven’t really played our best cricket in this competition and we know we need to put a performance together where we bat and bowl well.

“We ’ve bowled pretty well throughout this competition.”

The Warriors selectors have backed the same men who lost the final group match against the Cape Cobras at St George’s Park on Friday evening.

Squads: Warriors: Gihahn Cloete, Edward Moore, Clyde Fortuin, Lesiba Ngoepe, Jon-Jon Smuts (capt), Christiaan Jonker, Colin Ackermann, Sisanda Magala, Andrew Birch, Lutho Sipamla, Ayabulela Gqamane, Anrich Nortje, Yaseen Vallie. Titans: Albie Morkel (capt), Farhaan Behardien, Junior Dala, Henry Davids, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Heino Kuhn, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Alfred Mothoa, Malusi Siboto, Shaun von Berg, David Wiese. ý Play to start at 1.30pm on SS2