National fencing colours first for Collegiate pupil

Collegiate pupil Isabella Archibald has become the first fencer from the Eastern Cape to earn South African colours.

Although teammates Jon-Paul Raper, Gareth Vorster and Rhys Poovan have all fenced internationally in the modern pentathlon, Archibald is the only one to receive national recognition purely for fencing.

Before leaving for Nigeria to compete in the Africa Junior Fencing Championships from February 27 to March 4, she will compete in the SA Championships on Sunday in Cape Town.

Archibald was invited to compete in the modern pentathlon youth Olympic trials and Africa Championships last year in the tetrathlon (fencing, swimming, running and laser shooting).

Unfortunately, she had to withdraw because of an injury.

Nelson Mandela Bay coach Jessica Raper said: “Now she is getting a second chance to represent South Africa. We are so happy for her.”