Coetzee in long line of coaches crying foul

Death‚ taxes and a Springbok coach falling out with his bosses are three of life’s guarantees.

And last week the final remnants of a “relationship” between Springbok coach Allister Coetzee and his bosses crumbled under the weight of a 19-page letter that obliterated any bridges that might remain.

Coetzee addressed the letter to chief executive Jurie Roux and claimed to have been set up to fail‚ somehow implying that his race was also a factor in receiving less support.

This reporter has full notebooks and hours of recorded conversations of former Springbok coaches claiming that SA Rugby set them up to fail when the fallout eventually happened. It goes with the territory. At least most of those coaches sported a winning ratio in excess of 60% and also returned some silverware.

Coetzee’s Boks have won 11 of 25 tests (44%) and, unsurprisingly, have taken home no silverware.

Let us not forget the primary task of the Springbok coach – to win tests – which he does not address at all.

Jake White won a World Cup and was effectively fired when he was asked to reapply for his job and refused on the basis that the Webb Ellis Cup stood in SA Rugby’s cabinet.

Peter de Villiers took the Boks to world No 1 in 2009 and was fired after losing a World Cup quarterfinal to highly dubious refereeing.

The list goes on. Nick Mallet went down because he openly criticised his bosses.