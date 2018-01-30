Coetzee in long line of coaches crying foul
Death‚ taxes and a Springbok coach falling out with his bosses are three of life’s guarantees.
And last week the final remnants of a “relationship” between Springbok coach Allister Coetzee and his bosses crumbled under the weight of a 19-page letter that obliterated any bridges that might remain.
Coetzee addressed the letter to chief executive Jurie Roux and claimed to have been set up to fail‚ somehow implying that his race was also a factor in receiving less support.
This reporter has full notebooks and hours of recorded conversations of former Springbok coaches claiming that SA Rugby set them up to fail when the fallout eventually happened. It goes with the territory. At least most of those coaches sported a winning ratio in excess of 60% and also returned some silverware.
Coetzee’s Boks have won 11 of 25 tests (44%) and, unsurprisingly, have taken home no silverware.
Let us not forget the primary task of the Springbok coach – to win tests – which he does not address at all.
Jake White won a World Cup and was effectively fired when he was asked to reapply for his job and refused on the basis that the Webb Ellis Cup stood in SA Rugby’s cabinet.
Peter de Villiers took the Boks to world No 1 in 2009 and was fired after losing a World Cup quarterfinal to highly dubious refereeing.
The list goes on. Nick Mallet went down because he openly criticised his bosses.
Heyneke Meyer’s team lost a World Cup semifinal by two points to the greatest All Black team of all time and was axed.
Harry Viljoen and Rudolf Straeuli fell out with HQ over poor results.
All those coaches share a belief that they were undermined by the committees and elected officials above them. And at times they were. Yet after two years of lows for the Springboks‚ Coetzee takes no accountability for any setbacks the Boks suffered – record losses to the All Blacks and Ireland‚ to a very first defeat against Italy – are ignored. The blame is placed elsewhere. It is true that Coetzee was appointed late and that he only handpicked forwards coach Matthew Proudfoot.
Predecessor Meyer’s assistant coach Johann van Graan was set to leave for a position at Bath and Coetzee insisted he stay on.
Now he claims to have had Van Graan foisted on him.
The Boks won three of their first four tests of 2016 (making a nonsense of the lack of preparation time argument).
They won only one more test in their next eight, even though they had spent more time together. How does that stack up?
It cannot be forgotten that Coetzee accepted the conditions of employment.
This divorce may yet end in a labour court if SA Rugby have not followed due process – as also claimed in the letter.