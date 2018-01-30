Athletes vie for honours in Open at Westbourne

About 400 athletes competed in the fourth edition of the Bay Gas Athletics Open at the Westbourne Oval in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Competition was strong at the meeting as athletes used the event to prepare for upcoming big events.

In the senior women’s track events, sprinter Cayla Seddon put up impressive times, while Ischke Senekal excelled in the women’s shot put.

Aidan Tuohy and Siyabonga Grootboom finished top in the senior men’s track and field events.

The juniors also stood out, with Clarice Moolman sprinting to first place in the U16 girls’ category, while Leone Oosthuizen won the discus.

Having started the event in 2014, organiser Thobela Thoba said it had been growing at a fast pace.

“Bay Gas has become an important fixture in the EP athletics calendar.”

