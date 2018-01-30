Athletes vie for honours in Open at Westbourne
About 400 athletes competed in the fourth edition of the Bay Gas Athletics Open at the Westbourne Oval in Port Elizabeth on Friday.
Competition was strong at the meeting as athletes used the event to prepare for upcoming big events.
In the senior women’s track events, sprinter Cayla Seddon put up impressive times, while Ischke Senekal excelled in the women’s shot put.
Aidan Tuohy and Siyabonga Grootboom finished top in the senior men’s track and field events.
The juniors also stood out, with Clarice Moolman sprinting to first place in the U16 girls’ category, while Leone Oosthuizen won the discus.
Having started the event in 2014, organiser Thobela Thoba said it had been growing at a fast pace.
“Bay Gas has become an important fixture in the EP athletics calendar.”
COLLEGIATE
Collegiate Girls’ High School kicked off their athletics season with the interhouse event at the Westbourne Oval on Friday.
Competing in trying weather, the U15 age-group stood out, with four records set.
These came from Carys Scott (discus, 20.73m), Chelsey Cooke (javelin, 23.17m and junior hurdles, 19:58 – new event) and Gemma Phillips (400m, 1:03.95).
Final house positions: 1 Victoria 463, 2 Mary 336, 3 Alexandra 335, 4 Elizabeth 309, 5 St Michael and St George 273