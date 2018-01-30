Argentine teams take on PE sides

In an attempt to boost rugby at township schools, three Port Elizabeth teams met three U18 sides from Argentina at the New Brighton Oval on Saturday.

From the Bay, taking part in the friendlies were Ithembelihle Township Academy, Northern Areas Youth Academy and Kwazakhele High School.

The visitors – an invitation side and two Academy teams – had a dominant run over the three Bay outfits.

The Argentina Invitation team beat Ithembelihle 42-0, Argentine Academy thumped Kwazakhele 50-12, while the Northern Areas team lost narrowly 7-5 to the second academy side.

Because the intention was to bolster Bay schools, there was a session for both sides to share ideas on how to develop and improve rugby at a grassroots level.

EP Schools representative Neville Botha said: “This was a great initiative in trying to develop high school rugby in the townships.

“We took a lot of lessons from the friendly meetings. We want to implement more structured play.

“We also saw that the Argentine teams are able to run into the gaps to penetrate defence a lot easier.

“There is a lot we still need to do to improve the level of skill among our young players.”

Bay schools will have regular meetings with experienced coaches as they prepare for the Vuka tournament in March.