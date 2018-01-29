Trautman powers to third title
Great comeback for athlete who broke back
Matt Trautman made a stunning comeback to the Ironman 70.3 Buffalo City while Jeanni Seymour became the first South African woman to win the East London event at Orient Beach yesterday afternoon.
South Africa’s Trautman enjoyed a superb race to claim a third title.
He also won in 2015 and 2016 before he broke his back training for last year’s event, which put him out for most of the year.
Yesterday, he won in a time of four hours, nine minutes and 18 seconds, a minute and 54 seconds ahead of Belgium’s Kenneth Vandenriessche.
“It was an emotional race for me. It’s been a long road back since the accident. This was pretty much the oneyear anniversary of it,” Trautman said.
“I was training for this race when I got hit by a car last year so this has been a focus of mine and definitely kept me going during the whole rehab process.
“So it was really special to get the win. It was great to win for the third time.”
In the race, it was German athlete Johann Ackermann who started off at pace, coming out of the water first ahead of South Africa’s Rudolph Naude, Justin Metzler of the US, the Netherlands’ Evert Scheltinga, Kevin Rundstadler from Belguim and Trautman, all separated by just 43 seconds.
On the bike, Ackermann managed to stretch his lead to more than a minute by the 45km turnaround, while Trautman had made a move up into second place, followed by Rundstandler, with Vandenriessche and SA’s Brad Weiss in fourth and fifth.
Disaster then struck for Ackermann as a mechanical problem on the bike saw him have to stop, which put Trautman into the lead.
Coming off the bike, Trautman was a minute and 36 seconds ahead of the chasing pack with some good battles behind seeing Vandenriessche jumping up into second ahead of Scheltinga while Ackermann had dropped to fourth and Weiss was still in fifth.
During the first half of the run, Vandenriessche managed to cut Trautman’s lead by 28 seconds, but going onto the second loop the top three were still the same, with Weiss having moved into fourth and Metzler fifth as Ackermann slipped to sixth.
Trautman then managed to find another gear and powered home.
“Johann [Ackermann] was going really strong. I think he had about a minute on me at the 45km turnaround and then at about 60km he was on the side of the road. I think he might have got a puncture which was really unfortunate for him,” Trautman said.
In the women’s race, it was a superb performance from Seymour, who dominated from the start.
She burst out the water a minute and 33 seconds ahead of Spain’s Judith Vaquera, with Britain’s Emma Pallant a minute and 19 seconds back.
By the end of the bike ride, it had become a twohorse race with Seymour holding a two minute and 46 second lead over Pallant, while Vaquera had dropped over four minutes further back.
Seymour put in a great run leg to win in a time of 4:32:22, with Pallant a minute and 57 seconds behind. Vaquera took third a further 12 minutes back.
“This is where it all started,” Seymour said.
“My first 70.3 was here as an age grouper and then I turned pro. So it’s pretty cool to come back and win here.”