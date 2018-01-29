Trautman powers to third title

Great comeback for athlete who broke back

Matt Trautman made a stunning comeback to the Ironman 70.3 Buffalo City while Jeanni Seymour became the first South African woman to win the East London event at Orient Beach yesterday afternoon.

South Africa’s Trautman enjoyed a superb race to claim a third title.

He also won in 2015 and 2016 before he broke his back training for last year’s event, which put him out for most of the year.

Yesterday, he won in a time of four hours, nine minutes and 18 seconds, a minute and 54 seconds ahead of Belgium’s Kenneth Vandenriessche.

“It was an emotional race for me. It’s been a long road back since the accident. This was pretty much the oneyear anniversary of it,” Trautman said.

“I was training for this race when I got hit by a car last year so this has been a focus of mine and definitely kept me going during the whole rehab process.

“So it was really special to get the win. It was great to win for the third time.”

In the race, it was German athlete Johann Ackermann who started off at pace, coming out of the water first ahead of South Africa’s Rudolph Naude, Justin Metzler of the US, the Netherlands’ Evert Scheltinga, Kevin Rundstadler from Belguim and Trautman, all separated by just 43 seconds.

On the bike, Ackermann managed to stretch his lead to more than a minute by the 45km turnaround, while Trautman had made a move up into second place, followed by Rundstandler, with Vandenriessche and SA’s Brad Weiss in fourth and fifth.