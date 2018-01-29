Onwards and upwards for Federer after Slam 20

Roger Federer continued to rewrite his remarkable script with what was previously thought an unattainable 20th grand slam title, and he appears to have no plans of slowing down any time soon.

The 36-year-old Swiss marvel defied the years and attrition rate to claim a joint-record sixth Australian crown in his 30th grand slam decider in Melbourne on Saturday, beating Croatia’s Marin Cilic 6-2 6-7 (5/7) 6-3 3-6 6-1 in five tough sets.

It put him alongside rival Novak Djokovic and Australian great Roy Emerson with the most Australian titles. Worryingly for his opponents, the ageless star is enjoying himself as much as ever, and that inevitably means he plans to stick around for some time yet.

“I’m happy I’m still around, still healthy, still playing well, giving myself chances, playing the best,” he said.

Just when many people thought his grand-slam-winning days were behind him, having not won a major title since Wimbledon in 2012, Federer has now reeled off another three since his 35th birthday.

And there appears every likelihood of more to come, particularly a ninth Wimbledon crown later this year.

While he makes it look easy, it does not come without a tough grind behind the scenes, as Federer said earlier in the tournament.

“There’s always a lot of work that goes into it during the tournament, focus, and also preparation beforehand,” he said.

“For many weeks and months before, you try to put yourself in the position, are you going to be ready in case of a good semifinal or quarterfinal match at the Australian Open.

“This is something you plan a long time ago. That’s why when it does happen, it’s a great feeling.” How much it meant was evident, with Federer in tears at the presentation ceremony yesterday.

A fit and healthy Federer chalking up yet another major title coincided with his long-time rivals, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray, beginning the year with injury concerns.

Age certainly has not wearied the Swiss master, the oldest man to play in the Australian Open final since Australians Ken Rosewall (37) and Mal Anderson (36) faced each in the 1972 final.

The result is that he stretched his lead on the all-time major-winners’ list to 20 – four ahead of Nadal, six in front of Pete Sampras and eight more than Djokovic.

Only three women – Steffi Graf (22), Serena Williams (23), and Margaret Court (24) – have been crowned champion at more slams.

In an endless list of records, he also holds the all-time men’s record of 332 grand slam wins since playing his first in 1999, with career earnings of more than $115-million (R1.3-billion).

Saturday’s victory was also his 96th career title as he closes in on Jimmy Connors’s Open-Era mark of 109.