Coetzee faces the axe, letter reveals

South Africa coach Allister Coetzee said he had been effectively demoted from his post and accused the country’s rugby authorities of setting him up to fail in a letter leaked to several media outlets over the weekend.

Coetzee said he had been told his contract was being terminated after two years in charge but offered a chance to stay on as a “ceremonial coach” with new director of rugby Rassie Erasmus effectively in charge.

In a 19-page letter addressed to SA Rugby, Coetzee recounts his January 18 meeting with the union’s chief executive, Jurie Roux, which was supposed to be a review of his performance after 24 months in charge.

“The meeting was used as a platform to inform me of Saru’s decision that it intends to terminate my contract of employment with immediate effect, regardless of the outcome of the anticipated performance review‚ as contemplated by my employment contract,” he wrote.

“And‚ should I wish to remain in Saru’s employment‚ I will be reduced to a ceremonial coach‚ and further that Johan Erasmus [‘Rassie’] has already been employed to replace me and is already performing the duties of the Springbok coach.