Chippa out to rack up points

Chippa United are ready to knuckle down and start raking in their three-point hauls, coach Teboho Moloi said.

The Chilli Boys played to yet another draw, a 1-1 stalemate with Maritzburg United in their Absa Premiership clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

Chippa came from behind to score an equaliser through Mxolisi Machuphu in the 71st minute to secure a point on the road.

They missed out on an extra two points away from home when James Okwuosa failed to convert a penalty.

With just 12 matches remaining, Moloi will need to start cracking the whip in striving to achieve the team’s end goal of finishing in the top four.

The 10th draw of the season sees the Port Elizabeth team maintain their spot in the top half of the log, in eighth position. “We might have missed a penalty but I believe we gave it our all,” Moloi said.

“But that was an extremely difficult game for us. A point from Maritzburg will definitely take us a long way.

“I believe this is one of the good teams in the PSL as they have beaten Free State Stars to consolidate their position in the top half of the log.