EL’s Gravett gunning for Ironman prestige

The Standard Bank Ironman 70.3 Buffalo City is set to be the launching pad to a big year for East London’s top triathlete Clinton Gravett, who is gunning for a strong performance tomorrow.

Gravett, who has not raced since the last Ironman 70.3 in the city, where he finished a solid 10th, will be looking to impress in a strong field.

“This is the start of a big year for me,” Gravett said.

“This is the first step on a long journey. I would like to qualify for the Ironman 70.3 World Champs in PE, so that is the year goal. I am as ready as I can be for now.”

As it is his first race in a year, Gravett will need to hit the ground running and he will be aiming to use his strengths to give him a boost in the race, especially if he is to better last year’s result and set a new personal best time.

“With it being the first race of the season there will always be a few cobwebs, so it is going to be a bit of a shock to the system, but luckily my swim and my bike are quite strong so I should be okay,” Gravett said.

“You never want to go back on yourself, so I want to finish in the top 10 and better my best time.”

The top seed for the race will be Evert Scheltinga from the Netherlands, followed by 2015 and 2016 champ Matt Trautman and then two German athletes, Johann Ackermann and Florian Bogge.

The other top South Africans in the mix include Gerhard de Bruin, Rudolf Naude and Bradley Weiss, while other athletes come from around the world including Brazil, the US, France, Italy and Belguim.

“It is going to be tough, there are some quality guys racing and also a few foreign guys who we don’t know much about,” Gravett warned.

“Matt Trautman is always one to look out for. He is a phenomenal biker. Quite a few guys have pulled out, which has also made it a little more interesting, while there has been a lot of hype about the highly rated Bradley Weiss, so it is all up for grabs.”