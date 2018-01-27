Crunch season for Madibaz
Coach determined to avoid relegation scrap
After four seasons in the Madibaz coaching hot seat, few people know their way around the challenging Varsity Cup rugby circuit like former Zimbabwe international player David Maidza.
This year the Madibaz will need to draw on all of Maidza’s experience to guide them through a tough eight-match campaign.
Last year the Madibaz finished seventh out of nine teams after they had to play all their matches away from home because of an upgrade at their stadium.
Adding extra tension to this year’s competition are an innovative rule change and the promotion/relegation duels at the end of the season.
It is a scrap that Maidza says he does not want the Madibaz to get involved in.
On Thursday the Madibaz were beaten 26-7 by the Southern Kings in a training match in which Maidza ran the rule over his squad.
Their first game is against UCT in Port Elizabeth on February 5.
“I have got a good squad that I can take into the competition this year,” Maidza said.
“We would like to make sure we are not caught up in the relegation scrap. We have lost some quality from last year, but not numbers, because our core squad is still there.
“So we will have some continuity which we want to grow.”
Asked if his team could challenge for a playoff berth, Maidza said: “We will take it step by step. The Madibaz want to end up as high as possible. We want to move away from the relegation scrap we have been involved in for the past few years and we have the squad to do that.
“We are well versed with the competition. Each year has its own new tricks and the teams improve and we have do be likewise. The Madibaz have to improve and get better.
“The team have a good base to start from and we want the boys to do well on the field and in the classroom,” Maidza said
Varsity Cup organisers have introduced a power play rule for this year’s competition, hoping the experiment will encourage coaches to employ exciting tactics, while fostering a generation of dynamic and adjustable players.
The rule will allow the team calling the power play to remove any two nominated backline players from the opposition side for three minutes.
A team can only call a power play while they are in their own half of the field. It must be called by the captain, and can be done only once.
But if the team whose players have been removed score a try during the power play period, it will be worth seven points instead of five.
Maidza’s side had an early a taste of the power play rule when they had a practice match against the Maties in George earlier this month.
The new rule was in operation on Thursday when the Kings outgunned the students by four tries to one.
“Testing the rule against Maties, we did find found the rule quite challenging, but we saw what we had to improve on,” Maidza said.
The coach said it was a fairly difficult concept to grasp as they normally planned their strategy for situations when all the players were on the field.
“But the rule is there, so we have to work out a strategy to handle it in the best way to ensure it does not leave the team in disarray.”
Maidza said the Varsity Cup competition had a tradition of trying out innovations and they had learnt over the years to adapt to the requirements.
Though his team were beaten by the Kings in their final warm-up, Maidza took several positives away from the game.
“One of the parts about this Kings match that I was really pleased about was the scrambling and fighting spirit we showed. Also, we kept on working until the referee blew something.
“I also like the team spirit and character the Madibaz have shown so far. But we cannot just do that against the Kings and then go into the competition and drop that.”
Nine of the country’s best universities will be competing for top honours, and 2018 is a promotion/relegation year, which adds a cutting edge to the tournament.
Every second year, the team that finishes last in the Varsity Cup competition will automatically be relegated to the Varsity Shield, while the team that finishes first in the Varsity Shield gains automatic promotion to Varsity Cup.
The Varsity Cup team finishing second from the bottom will play a promotion/relegation match against the Varsity Shield team that finishes second from the top.
Maidza started his playing career in his native Zimbabwe, where he played for the national U21 and U23 teams.
In 1993, he earned a call-up to the national team, where he made his debut against an Arabian Gulf team in a qualifier for the 1995 Rugby World Cup. He made a total of five appearances in 1993 and 1994.
In 1996, he moved to South African Currie Cup team Border Bulldogs, where he remained until 2004. He was also included in the Sharks squad for the 1999 Super 12 season.
After his playing career ended in 2001, he became a technical adviser to the Border Bulldogs. He was also an assistant coach at the Cheetahs from 2003 to 2007 before he returned to the Bulldogs as their head coach in 2008 and 2009.
He joined the EP Kings as an assistant backline coach in 2010 and became the head coach of their Vodacom Cup side for the season before linking up with the Madibaz. The Madibaz fixtures are: February 5: versus UCT (Port Elizabeth), Feb 12: v CUT (Bloemfontein), Feb 19 v Wits (Port Elizabeth), Feb 26: v Pukke (Port Elizabeth), March 5: v UJ (Johannesburg), March 12: v Maties (Port Elizabeth), March 19: v Shimlas (Bloemfontein), March 26 v Tuks (Pretoria).