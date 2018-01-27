Crunch season for Madibaz

Coach determined to avoid relegation scrap

After four seasons in the Madibaz coaching hot seat, few people know their way around the challenging Varsity Cup rugby circuit like former Zimbabwe international player David Maidza.

This year the Madibaz will need to draw on all of Maidza’s experience to guide them through a tough eight-match campaign.

Last year the Madibaz finished seventh out of nine teams after they had to play all their matches away from home because of an upgrade at their stadium.

Adding extra tension to this year’s competition are an innovative rule change and the promotion/relegation duels at the end of the season.

It is a scrap that Maidza says he does not want the Madibaz to get involved in.

On Thursday the Madibaz were beaten 26-7 by the Southern Kings in a training match in which Maidza ran the rule over his squad.

Their first game is against UCT in Port Elizabeth on February 5.

“I have got a good squad that I can take into the competition this year,” Maidza said.

“We would like to make sure we are not caught up in the relegation scrap. We have lost some quality from last year, but not numbers, because our core squad is still there.

“So we will have some continuity which we want to grow.”

Asked if his team could challenge for a playoff berth, Maidza said: “We will take it step by step. The Madibaz want to end up as high as possible. We want to move away from the relegation scrap we have been involved in for the past few years and we have the squad to do that.

“We are well versed with the competition. Each year has its own new tricks and the teams improve and we have do be likewise. The Madibaz have to improve and get better.