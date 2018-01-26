Rudy Paige could be headhunted by Southern Kings

Springbok scrumhalf Rudy Paige could be in the sights of the Southern Kings after he was left out of the Bulls Super Rugby squad by new coach John Mitchell.

Kings head coach Deon Davids lauded Paige’s playing ability yesterday and agreed it was possible that SA Rugby could pull some strings to facilitate such a move.

SA Rugby is bankrolling the Kings and must be alarmed that the team are bottom of the PRO14 log after a miserable run of 13 consecutive defeats.

A player of Paige’s ability would add much-needed experience and extra class as they bid to turn things around in the second half of the season

Asked if the jettisoned Paige could be heading to the Kings, Davids laughed and said: “You know more than me.”

Pressed on whether he felt SA Rugby could pull some strings to bring Paige to the Bay, he said: “I think so. Maybe that is the part of the discussion we need to engage in and see how we go forward.

“We are in discussions in terms of how we can improve and turn things around for next season, but it is still in the beginning stages. So hopefully, in a few weeks, we will have more information.”

Davids said it would be nice to have a player like Paige at the Kings for a number of reasons.

“Rudy is a national scrumhalf with experience. In our circumstances and the conditions that we are playing, he could definitely add a lot of value.

“He has a good pass, is a good defender and he has good kicking skills. I also think he has good leadership qualities.