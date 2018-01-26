NMU side set for T20 tournament
The Madibaz cricketers have been honing their Twenty20 skills as they prepare to prove a point at the Varsity Cricket tournament in Potchefstroom from Monday.
The Nelson Mandela University outfit came within a whisker of taking the University Sport South Africa (USSA) title in October, losing by four runs to the University of Pretoria in the final.
Eight universities will be vying for the title of student T20 champions.
The teams will meet in a round-robin section, with the top four advancing to the semifinals.
Madibaz captain Lloyd Brown acknowledged that they had not performed at their best in previous Varsity Cricket tournaments.
“But we have predominantly the same squad which came so close to the Ussa title and we have been working hard at our skills,” he said.
The nature of the format meant games could be decided in specific moments and they needed to be up to speed for those moments.
He said they had a well-rounded squad, with players such as opening batsman Eddie Moore and fast bowler Lutho Sipamla adding the experience of having played at franchise level.
“Matthew Christensen is also batting extremely well and we have an exciting young leg spinner in Kyle Jacobs.”
The tournament will again have the Power Play Plus rule, which will influence the captain’s thinking during each match.
This rule gives a team double the number of runs they score during an over of their choice and allows the captain of the fielding side to select the bowler he would like to bowl.
And for every wicket they lose during that over, the batting side lose five runs.