NMU side set for T20 tournament

The Madibaz cricketers have been honing their Twenty20 skills as they prepare to prove a point at the Varsity Cricket tournament in Potchefstroom from Monday.

The Nelson Mandela University outfit came within a whisker of taking the University Sport South Africa (USSA) title in October, losing by four runs to the University of Pretoria in the final.

Eight universities will be vying for the title of student T20 champions.

The teams will meet in a round-robin section, with the top four advancing to the semifinals.

Madibaz captain Lloyd Brown acknowledged that they had not performed at their best in previous Varsity Cricket tournaments.

“But we have predominantly the same squad which came so close to the Ussa title and we have been working hard at our skills,” he said.

The nature of the format meant games could be decided in specific moments and they needed to be up to speed for those moments.

He said they had a well-rounded squad, with players such as opening batsman Eddie Moore and fast bowler Lutho Sipamla adding the experience of having played at franchise level.