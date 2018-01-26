Madibaz gear up for Cup opener

Coach happy with practice game despite loss against Southern Kings

Madibaz coach David Maidza was pleased with the fighting spirit and physicality his Varsity Cup rugby team displayed when they went down 26-7 to the Southern Kings in a training match yesterday.

On a day when valuable game time out on the field meant more than the result, the Kings outscored the students by four tries to one.

After being forced to play all their matches away from Port Elizabeth last year because of upgrades at their stadium, the Madibaz return to home turf in Port Elizabeth when they play the UCT Ikey Tigers on February 5.

“I’m happy with what we achieved against the Southern Kings in this training game,” Maidza said.

“This was only our second warm-up game after an earlier encounter against Maties in George.

“It was essential for us to be at this level and to understand the physicality.

“You get bumped and you have to get up off the ground and understand that physical part. So I am pretty happy.”

The Kings dominated possession and the students were forced to fight hard to keep their opponents at bay.

“One [aspect of] this match that I am really pleased about was the scrambling and fighting spirit we showed.

“Also, we kept on working until the referee blew something.

“I also like the team spirit and character the Madibaz have shown so far.

“But we cannot just do that against the Kings and then go into the competition and drop that.

“It’s part and parcel of the process of us developing into the competition and we can only improve from here.

“This was our last training game against outside opponents and from now on we will be focusing on our own.”

Maidza said he was close to finalising his starting lineup for the opener against the Ikey Tigers.

“We were missing about four players who must still come in and who did not play against the Kings.

“Three were out because of studies they are finishing from last year, and one because of injury.

“One of the big issues for us will be in the front row, but we had two individuals out who I think could be starters.

“The young men who played today are developing themselves.

“It is a work in progress and I want these young men to understand that when they are called on to come in, they must fill responsibly and adequately.”

Maidza said he would be cutting his 44man squad shortly as he made final preparations for the eagerly awaited opener.

fixtures: February 5: v UCT (Port Elizabeth), Feb 12: v CUT (Bloemfontein), Feb 19 v Wits (Port Elizabeth), Feb 26: v Pukke (Port Elizabeth), March 5: v UJ (Johannesburg), March 12: v Maties (Port Elizabeth), March 19: v Shimlas (Bloemfontein), March 26 v Tuks (Pretoria) Madibaz