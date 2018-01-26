Zondo makes cut for first three ODIs

Farhaan Behardien’s legion of detractors finally got their way yesterday when he was dropped from the squad to play India in the first three of six One Day Internationals next month. But the selectors picked a strange time to do what too many people have said for too long‚ sometimes unfairly‚ they should do.

Behardien is fourth in the batting averages and sixth among runscorers in this season’s franchise one-day competition‚ and he comes with the experience of 58 ODIs.

Stranger still‚ uncapped Khaya Zondo – who has scored 101 fewer runs than Behardien in the same event‚ averages 8.17 less‚ and has a strike rate 27.76 lower – has cracked the nod.

Selection convener Linda Zondi came prepared for the obvious question at the Wanderers yesterday.

“It’s very important for us to be clear in terms of our current plans‚” Zondi said.

“We are starting our vision 2019; the players we are looking for and the roles that are important.

“There are key players who have done well at franchise level. The player we are discussing now [Zondo] has done well for his franchise for four years.”

Since 2014-15, Zondo has played 54 list A games in which he has scored 1 886 runs at an average of 47.15 with a century and eight half-centuries.

But because Behardien was not in the mix now does not mean that he would not be in the second half of the series.

“We will be giving opportunities and increasing the pool‚” Zondi said.

“By the time it comes to 2019 we will have eliminated players who‚ in our minds‚ are part and parcel of our discussion.

“So this is a holistic approach in terms of giving opportunity.

“This squad is only for the first three matches. We know more or less what’s our starting XI‚ so it’s important that the guys who are in the squad and won’t be playing get an opportunity to understand our culture and be around the guys.