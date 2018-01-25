Warriors through to semifinals
A brilliant unbeaten 23-run ninth-wicket stand between Border’s Aya Gqamane and Sisanda Magala saw the Warriors edge their way into the semifinals of the 2017-18 Momentum One Day Cup competition with a nervy two-wicket victory over the Knights at Buffalo Park last night.
The side managed the feat with a game to spare after the Dolphins claimed an easy win over the Lions in Durban at the same time.
This made sure that both the Lions and Knights would be unable to catch the Warriors ahead of tomorrow’s final round of fixtures.
In the match it was a decent allround performance from the home side, which ended in nail-biting circumstances as a batting collapse had the Warriors in all sorts of trouble.
Then Gqamane (14no) and Magala (9no) bailed them out, with Gqamane beautifully driving Marchant de Lange to the fence in the 41st over to seal the win to the delight of the cheering home support.
First, captain Jon-Jon Smuts (3/31) and Colin Ackermann (3/33) had spun a web with the ball to help limit the Knights to 216 all out. The Warriors were then on target to chase the score down easily with the top five batsman all contributing, before a late collapse changed the game.
Openers Gihahn Cloete and Lesiba Ngoepe got the hosts’ chase off to a flyer with a 70-run partnership in 8.3 overs, before Ngoepe was bowled by Werner Coetsee.
Smuts and Yaseen Vallie combined for a 58-run partnership, with the captain then caught by Rudi Second off the bowling of former Border seamer Mbulelo Budaza.
His dismissal then saw a flurry of wickets as Vallie (20), Christiaan Jonker (8), Clyde Fortuin (1) and Colin Ackermann (23) all fell.