Warriors through to semifinals

A brilliant unbeaten 23-run ninth-wicket stand between Border’s Aya Gqamane and Sisanda Magala saw the Warriors edge their way into the semifinals of the 2017-18 Momentum One Day Cup competition with a nervy two-wicket victory over the Knights at Buffalo Park last night.

The side managed the feat with a game to spare after the Dolphins claimed an easy win over the Lions in Durban at the same time.

This made sure that both the Lions and Knights would be unable to catch the Warriors ahead of tomorrow’s final round of fixtures.

In the match it was a decent allround performance from the home side, which ended in nail-biting circumstances as a batting collapse had the Warriors in all sorts of trouble.