Proteas bundle India out

Visitors battle under sustained assault by home team at The Wanderers

The Wanderers pitch may still have time to parade its apparent iniquity, but South Africa cultivated its devilry perfectly to bundle India out for 187 in 76 overs.

It was not all plain sailing for the hosts, as they lost Aiden Markram (2) to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada (0) and Dean Elgar (4) saw off the threat to rest on 6/1.

When Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat, he must have primed himself with the challenge of batting in vile conditions.

The clouds were pregnant with lateral movement in the air, while a well-paced surface menaced the visitors.

Parts of Kohli’s 106-ball knock were chancy and he also benefited from two lives gifted by Vernon Philander on 11 and AB de Villiers on 32, off Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel respectively.

But Kohli (54) also looked the most comfortable Indian batsmen and some of his cover drives and punches down the ground would have made the MCC coaching manual green with envy.

Charmed lives have short-term leases and when he flashed a loose drive to De Villiers at third slip off Lungi Ngidi, it was a case of when, not if, they would be bowling on the first day.

Cheteshwar Pujara had a lot to do with India batting for the better part of the day, even though he was subjected to cricket’s version of Chinese drip-torture by Philander.

In his 50th test, Philander (2/36) bowled on a 5c piece just outside off-stump as his first spell read 8-7-1-1.

His sublime control was too much for openers Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul, with Rahul inside-edging to Quinton de Kock off Philander to leave India reeling at 7/1.

Vijay (8) was tossed and turned like a tender steak and did well to last eight overs before nicking to De Kock off Rabada (3/39).