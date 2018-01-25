Madibaz back on home turf for Varsity Cup tourney

After being forced to play all their matches away from Port Elizabeth last year, the NMU Madibaz will make a welcome return to home turf, when Varsity Cup rugby kicks off in Port Elizabeth on February 5.

The students will fine-tune preparations for their opening match against the UCT Ikey Tigers, with a training game against the Southern Kings today.

Because of an upgrade at the Madibaz Stadium, the Bay team played all eight of their matches away during a tough campaign, which saw them win only two games last year.

This season, four matches have been scheduled for the NMU Stadium, which will boost prospects of a better showing.

“It is a welcome relief that the stadium has been sorted out and we are looking forward to having home comforts this season,” Madibaz coach David Maidza said.

“It will be a big boost having our home support in Port Elizabeth.

“Our fans have been brilliant over the years and we hope to step up our performances.”