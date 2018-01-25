Important for Proteas to retain focus during test despite players sale

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has conceded that this weekend’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction could cause unwanted disruptions in the Proteas camp.

Du Plessis‚ AB de Villiers‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Hashim Amla‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Morne Morkel and possibly Lungi Ngidi are among the 578 players to be sold during the auction in Bangalore.

“Fortunately we don’t have our phones during the match [the third and final test against India], but it is normal that there will be disruptions because we are human‚” the SA captain said.

“The IPL plays a big part in all of our lives, but for the management and myself the most important thing is to make sure we keep the concentration and energy levels in the test.”

Du Plessis said the players would be allowed to talk about the auction at the end of the day’s play, but proper plans would be put in place to ensure they did not lose focus on the job at hand.

“At the end of the day’s play if there are those who want to talk about the auction a little bit‚ they can do that.

“But when it is test match time we must be switched on again.”

Chris Morris‚ Dale Steyn‚ who is out with a heel injury but is expected to be fit for the tournament in the first week of April‚ and ODI all-rounder JP Duminy will also be part of the auction.