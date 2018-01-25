Chippa can end higher on log, Bergman says

Chippa United have all the ingredients to finish higher on the Absa Premiership log despite drawing their last two home games, defender Kristopher Bergman said.

The Chilli Boys have not been able to put their home-turf advantage to full use and seem to have hit a stumbling block when it comes to scoring goals.

Bergman, 29, who has featured sparingly in the squad at right back this season, said they would rise and be counted among the top teams by the end of the season.

“Our intentions are simple and straightforward this season,” he said.

“All we want is to finish higher on the log, as we have a team that is more than capable of achieving that goal.

“We have also empowered the squad with real talent and with players that have a great work ethic.

“We have all the resources at our disposal to get to where we want to be.

“The strengthening of the squad has brought about fierce but healthy competition for positions in the starting lineup and this motivates us to work even harder.