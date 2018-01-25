Chippa can end higher on log, Bergman says
Chippa United have all the ingredients to finish higher on the Absa Premiership log despite drawing their last two home games, defender Kristopher Bergman said.
The Chilli Boys have not been able to put their home-turf advantage to full use and seem to have hit a stumbling block when it comes to scoring goals.
Bergman, 29, who has featured sparingly in the squad at right back this season, said they would rise and be counted among the top teams by the end of the season.
“Our intentions are simple and straightforward this season,” he said.
“All we want is to finish higher on the log, as we have a team that is more than capable of achieving that goal.
“We have also empowered the squad with real talent and with players that have a great work ethic.
“We have all the resources at our disposal to get to where we want to be.
“The strengthening of the squad has brought about fierce but healthy competition for positions in the starting lineup and this motivates us to work even harder.
“As footballers, we want to prove ourselves to the coach and play every game but often this has not been the case.
“It is important that the players stay focused and keep their eyes on the prize.
“It is also vital that we are constantly in a good state of both mental and physical health to deliver on the pitch.”
Bergman’s relentless manner was prevalent against Bidvest Wits as he scored his first professional goal for the Chilli Boys, but most importantly, he was able to earn his team a valuable point.
“It felt good because it brought us back into the game, allowing us to try to push for a winner.
“It would have felt equally good if any of my teammates had scored that goal. It was after the game that one got to reflect on the moment.
“It was a good team goal. The build-up was really impressive,” Bergman said.
Chippa United are preparing to take on Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium tomorrow.
New signing Fares Hachi has started training with the Chilli Boys and could make an appearance in the starting lineup tomorrow evening.