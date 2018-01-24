Wanderers set for exciting showdown

Indian captain determined to save pride and avoid whitewash

Indian captain Virat Kohli may have only pride to play for ahead of today’s third test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, but the thought of just playing at the Bullring gives every reason to be excited.

In what was his first test in the country back in 2013, Kohli took centre stage and announced himself as India’s one to watch with enchanting innings of 119 and 96.

Like his supremely compiled 153 in the second test at the Wanderers, the ton could not deliver a win but marked out the first post-Sachin Tendulkar Indian side to come to these shores as one to watch.

It has been to South Africa’s benefit that the rest of India’s batting has not quite been able to channel Kohli’s belligerence into something tangible.

With India having surrendered the series after losses in Cape Town and Centurion, it is only memories that Kohli has to cling to.

India, though, do have the initiative of making sure they not only avoid a whitewash but also collect their first win in South Africa since 2010.

“We will focus on the things that worked for us last time, although there’s more grass on the wicket compared with our last visit,” Kohli said.

“However, the pace and bounce will be similar to 2013.

“Their bowling attack is slightly different, but they have Morkel and Philander, who are still playing.

“We’ll have to take the positive from that test and what worked for us.

“Those are the things we need to repeat to perform again.

“We would love to have another situation where we capitalise and actually consolidate to bring the test match towards us, rather than letting it slip away.