Top athletes compete at Bay Gas Open

About 400 athletes will contest the Bay Gas Athletics Open when it returns to Port Elizabeth’s Westbourne Oval Stadium on Friday.

Participants will compete for their clubs as well as individually.

Umf Athletics Club, from the northern areas, will be looking to showcase its talent as new entrants to the competition this year.

All eyes will be on Luxolo Adams, the speedy sprinter from the Nelson Mandela University club, who is also part of the provisional national team to compete at the Commonwealth Games in April.

Adams was the only athlete from the province who made the cut for the Athletics SA national team last year, where he made a significant contribution to the team.

Also looking to make a mark will be senior women’s long jump champion Kelly Kingwill, who was SA junior champion in 2009 and 2010 as well as SA U23 champion in 2012 and 2013.

Shotput and discus thrower Ischke Senekal, from Uitenhage, will be hoping to put up a good performance, as she is also preparing for the Commonwealth Games.

“We will have very tight competition from the athletes this time around,” event organiser Thobela Thoba said.

“There is a need to produce performances of a high standard because they are preparing for the national championships.