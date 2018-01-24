‘Talent must be nurtured’

More support and attention needs to be given to talented players in the lower league structures in the Bay to develop the game, Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi has said.

This came after the top goal-scorer in the development league, Makhosandile Plaatjie, was signed to the Chilli Boys’ reserve team playing in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) last week.

Plaatjie was recently discovered in a soccer tournament in Grahamstown, where he made a remarkable impression on Chippa United MDC coach Glen Minnie as well as on Moloi.

He is one of two players from the province who made their mark in the Nedbank Ke Yona team, after becoming man of the match in their clash against SuperSport United last year.

The dynamic young striker has been in outstanding form since joining the club and Moloi has hailed his talent.

Zanoxolo Mduli, of Motherwell, who scored the first-ever goal for the Ke Yona team, was recently signed by Bloemfontein Celtics.