‘Talent must be nurtured’
More support and attention needs to be given to talented players in the lower league structures in the Bay to develop the game, Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi has said.
This came after the top goal-scorer in the development league, Makhosandile Plaatjie, was signed to the Chilli Boys’ reserve team playing in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) last week.
Plaatjie was recently discovered in a soccer tournament in Grahamstown, where he made a remarkable impression on Chippa United MDC coach Glen Minnie as well as on Moloi.
He is one of two players from the province who made their mark in the Nedbank Ke Yona team, after becoming man of the match in their clash against SuperSport United last year.
The dynamic young striker has been in outstanding form since joining the club and Moloi has hailed his talent.
Zanoxolo Mduli, of Motherwell, who scored the first-ever goal for the Ke Yona team, was recently signed by Bloemfontein Celtics.
“We are the only team in the PSL from the Eastern Cape and young players ought to be aspiring to get into the team to add value,” Moloi said.
“There is a lot of talent in the Eastern Cape and we should be supporting the players at grassroots level.
“It is not pleasant having to see players from this province being snatched by other teams when they can contribute to making soccer better in the Eastern Cape.
“Daine Klate is still the biggest footballer to come from Port Elizabeth and the entire province at large,” he said.
“I feel that needs to change – we need to give our young players all the necessary support they can get so we can get more big names to come from this province, playing elite football.”
Meanwhile, Chippa United have learnt that they will take on Mpumalanga semi-pro side Phiva Young Stars in the Nedbank Cup.
Cape Town Safa structures have confirmed that Steenberg United will be taking on cup rookies Orbit College.