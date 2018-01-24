Praise for high-flying Cheetahs
Gracious Southern Kings skipper Michael Willemse has saluted the Cheetahs for keeping South Africa’s flag flying high in the PRO14.
His sentiments have also been shared by Kings head coach Deon Davids who said the Cheetahs must be applauded for their efforts.
Both teams were included in the PRO14 at the last minute after they were excluded from a slimmed down Super Rugby competition which kicks off next month.
In two defeats against the Free Staters, the Kings leaked 12 tries and conceded 90 points, which left them stranded at the bottom of the PRO14 log.
In contrast, the in-form Cheetahs are third on the Conference A standings and pushing hard for a berth in the endof-season playoffs.
“There has often been a lot of negativity around the South African teams, but when I look at it I get excited,” Willemse said.
“I think there is a lot of promise and talent throughout our rugby. I think we are heading in the right direction.
“The Cheetahs are doing really well and flying our flag high in Europe.
“I think they are working well for each other and that allows their individuals to stand out.”
Willemse said he had been impressed by the play of Cheetahs prop Ox Nche during the two games.
“Ox was one of the guys we took notice of before the games,” he said.
“He played very well at the set piece and in general play. I’m sure he will seek further honours.”
Davids said the Cheetahs had done well to adapt to the challenges of the European league.
“In such a short space time it is good to see players coming through and how the Cheetahs have become competitive,” he said.
“It gives you an idea of the talent in South Africa.
“I must applaud the Cheetahs for the manner in which they are playing and for their wins over us.
“I really think they have good players and it also comes down to combinations and form at the end of the day.
“If you get that mixture right, you can put together special teams.”
Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan labelled his marauding centre, Nico Lee, as a special player after he scored five tries in the two games against the Kings.
“I worked with Nico in 2014 and said back then that he was a player who would come through,” Duncan said.
“Nico is a hard worker and I think he will get even better. “We must keep him fit and on the field. I think he is one of the best centres in the country.”
The Kings have an opportunity to regroup before they travel to Ireland for their next match against Ulster on February 9.
They have away games against the Ospreys and Leinster before their next home game against Newport Gwent Dragons in Port Elizabeth on March 2.
Kings medical staff said yesterday Ntabeni Dukisa (muscle tear) and Rudi van Rooyen (ankle ligament tear) were doubtful starters for the European tour.