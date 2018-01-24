Praise for high-flying Cheetahs

Gracious Southern Kings skipper Michael Willemse has saluted the Cheetahs for keeping South Africa’s flag flying high in the PRO14.

His sentiments have also been shared by Kings head coach Deon Davids who said the Cheetahs must be applauded for their efforts.

Both teams were included in the PRO14 at the last minute after they were excluded from a slimmed down Super Rugby competition which kicks off next month.

In two defeats against the Free Staters, the Kings leaked 12 tries and conceded 90 points, which left them stranded at the bottom of the PRO14 log.

In contrast, the in-form Cheetahs are third on the Conference A standings and pushing hard for a berth in the endof-season playoffs.

“There has often been a lot of negativity around the South African teams, but when I look at it I get excited,” Willemse said.

“I think there is a lot of promise and talent throughout our rugby. I think we are heading in the right direction.

“The Cheetahs are doing really well and flying our flag high in Europe.

“I think they are working well for each other and that allows their individuals to stand out.”

Willemse said he had been impressed by the play of Cheetahs prop Ox Nche during the two games.

“Ox was one of the guys we took notice of before the games,” he said.