Mosimane continues to play mind games

“I’m scared of [Kaizer] Chiefs‚” Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said ahead of the eagerly awaited showdown between the two sides at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

Mosimane is an old hand at the mind games and very few will have believed his utterances.

But the Sundowns coach was not finished and he said the premiership log leaders could not afford to lose to Chiefs for the second time this season.

He said he was even toying with the idea of “parking the bus” at the FNB Stadium and adopting a very defensive formation.

“Maybe we do five at the back‚” Mosimane said. “I’m responding to what the table says. We don’t want to lose at FNB.

“We have to be smart. We don’t want to lose. You might not win but we are not losing.

“We have to be conservative‚ probably‚ why not. Maybe it’s always the first time.”

The Sundowns coach said he expected Chiefs to attack them as they would have home advantage.

“We are playing away‚ so somebody [Chiefs] must attack‚” he said. “We will take it nice and easy in that match. They must also attack us.