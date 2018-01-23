Top order batsmen key to Warriors’ success – Smuts
Captain Jon-Jon Smuts believes the Warriors top order batsmen hold the key to further success as the Momentum One-Day Cup approaches the business end this week.
The Eastern Cape franchise has two group stage matches remaining, against the Knights in East London tomorrow followed by the Cape Cobras in Port Elizabeth on Friday.
An away win over the Dolphins on Friday saw the Warriors move back into contention for the semifinals.
Smuts believes the top order can perform better collectively and is banking on them to come good down the home stretch and into the possible playoffs.
The makeup of the Warriors side has changed from game to game in this competition, but Smuts believes they are now pretty close to what they consider their best lineup.
“We haven’t really discussed it too much,” Smuts said yesterday.
“What has nagged us a bit is that we have picked up some niggles along the way and injuries.
“Birchy [Andrew Birch] also had his second child, so there have been some changes.
“But what changes do is bring in new energy and more opportunities for players to come in and put their hands up.
“I think we are probably a bit more settled with our batting order now.
“We may have the right balance in terms of how we want to go about things going forward.
“If we can string some decent batting performances together I think we can do really well because our bowling has been good in this competition.”
The skipper praised Colin Ackermann, who produced a match-winning performance with both bat and ball against the Dolphins, scoring 56 not out and taking four for 48.
He also put in a good word for Yaseen Vallie, who contributed 79 not out.
“We all know Ackers is a class player but by his standards, he’s had a bit of a tough time,” Smuts said.
“So it was good to give him a little break for a few games. He’s come back refreshed and, as you can see, he’s put in a world-class performance.
“He bowled really well, as did the other bowlers, against the Dolphins.
“He had a calming influence on the middle order with the bat against Tahir and them.
“He played the situation really well and never got flustered. It was a great performance, along with Yaseen Vallie, who batted superbly with him.”
The Warriors will clinch a semifinal berth with a game to spare if they beat the Knights tomorrow and other results go their way.
“With four teams qualifying for the semifinals, we are still very much in the competition even though we haven’t played our best cricket,” Smuts said.
“If we win against the Knights and the Lions lose against the Dolphins, it looks like we’d already be through to a guaranteed fourth place.
“Hopefully it will be very similar to the T20 competition where we can get a bit of momentum at the back end of the competition and sneak into the semis. Who knows what can happen from there?”