Top order batsmen key to Warriors’ success – Smuts

Captain Jon-Jon Smuts believes the Warriors top order batsmen hold the key to further success as the Momentum One-Day Cup approaches the business end this week.

The Eastern Cape franchise has two group stage matches remaining, against the Knights in East London tomorrow followed by the Cape Cobras in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

An away win over the Dolphins on Friday saw the Warriors move back into contention for the semifinals.

Smuts believes the top order can perform better collectively and is banking on them to come good down the home stretch and into the possible playoffs.

The makeup of the Warriors side has changed from game to game in this competition, but Smuts believes they are now pretty close to what they consider their best lineup.

“We haven’t really discussed it too much,” Smuts said yesterday.

“What has nagged us a bit is that we have picked up some niggles along the way and injuries.

“Birchy [Andrew Birch] also had his second child, so there have been some changes.

“But what changes do is bring in new energy and more opportunities for players to come in and put their hands up.

“I think we are probably a bit more settled with our batting order now.

“We may have the right balance in terms of how we want to go about things going forward.