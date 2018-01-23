Kings must start faster, says coach

Getting out of the starting blocks quicker is essential if the Southern Kings want to end their frustrating 13-game PRO14 losing streak, head coach Deon Davids said.

In their last game against the Cheetahs, the Kings found themselves trailing 17-7 after 25 minutes, with early tries from Nico Lee and Uzair Cassiem.

The Cheetahs went on to win the Bloemfontein clash 45-24, and Davids is calling on his team to make faster starts.

“If I look at the game in Bloemfontein, the biggest lesson the team must learn and keep working on was our slow start,” Davids said.

“If you start games so slowly and allow the opposition to open up a gap on the scoreboard you are always going to struggle at this level.

“The second thing is that if you look at the tries the Cheetahs scored, we were our greatest enemy. The Cheetahs did not have to work hard for them. It was mistakes that we made.

“One example was our bad decision-making with our kicking or losing a ball. I also felt that the Cheetahs attacked us well at the breakdown.

“The Kings must continue working hard on our basic skills. These are the lessons I want the team to learn from that game.”

Davids said he remained encouraged by the showing of his players despite the long list of defeats.

“I think there are four or five players who, week in and week out, are really putting their hands up,” he said.