Kings must start faster, says coach
Getting out of the starting blocks quicker is essential if the Southern Kings want to end their frustrating 13-game PRO14 losing streak, head coach Deon Davids said.
In their last game against the Cheetahs, the Kings found themselves trailing 17-7 after 25 minutes, with early tries from Nico Lee and Uzair Cassiem.
The Cheetahs went on to win the Bloemfontein clash 45-24, and Davids is calling on his team to make faster starts.
“If I look at the game in Bloemfontein, the biggest lesson the team must learn and keep working on was our slow start,” Davids said.
“If you start games so slowly and allow the opposition to open up a gap on the scoreboard you are always going to struggle at this level.
“The second thing is that if you look at the tries the Cheetahs scored, we were our greatest enemy. The Cheetahs did not have to work hard for them. It was mistakes that we made.
“One example was our bad decision-making with our kicking or losing a ball. I also felt that the Cheetahs attacked us well at the breakdown.
“The Kings must continue working hard on our basic skills. These are the lessons I want the team to learn from that game.”
Davids said he remained encouraged by the showing of his players despite the long list of defeats.
“I think there are four or five players who, week in and week out, are really putting their hands up,” he said.
“Many players are competing at this level for the first time and are learning good lessons.
“The biggest problem for the Southern Kings is the question of continuity. Also, if you have so many injuries in a long season, this can take away your momentum and continuity.
“As a coach it is fascinating to see things change. There has been the growth of the team and players getting better.
“At the end of the day you want to play for trophies and everyone has that at the back of their mind. But as long as there is growth, that is fantastic.
“Up to now I can see there are players who put their hands up. That is something you can work on and the guys are working for one another
“It is fascinating to see players improve and grow. That is something that is part of this job and it makes you do it. It is purposeful for me.”
Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan said his team had gained more than just five points against the Kings.
“We gave several players a chance and also players who had never had a chance in the competition,” Duncan said.
“As we approach the last couple of games, we must ensure that everyone gets game time. If we get injuries we do not want to bring in players who have not played in the past two or three months.”
The Kings have a welcome break to regroup, before they travel to Ireland for their next match against Ulster on February 9.
They then have away games against Ospreys and Leinster before their next home game against the Newport Gwent Dragons on March 2.