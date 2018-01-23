Djokovic falls to Korean giant killer

Injured Serb tumbles out of Open, but ice-cool Federer marches on

Wounded 12-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic was sent tumbling out of the Australian Open by Korean giant-killer Chung Hyeon yesterday, but ice-cool Roger Federer roared into the quarterfinals.

The Serb, who was returning from six months out with a right elbow injury, was clearly in pain as his hopes of a seventh Melbourne Park title were extinguished on the Rod Laver Arena 7-6 (7/4) 7-5 7-6 (7/3).

He was keen not to take away from the glasses-wearing Chung’s huge achievement after the 21-year-old followed up his win over fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the last round.

“Congratulations. Amazing,” Djokovic, who also had an apparent hip problem, screeching at times when stretching for the ball, said.

“He was the better player on court today and he deserved to win.”

Djokovic said the injuries started troubling him at the end of the first set and a decision on where he goes from here would be made after talking to his medical team.

Chung’s reward is a last-eight clash with unheralded American Tennys Sandgren, who upset Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem 6-2 4-6 7-6 (7/4) 6-7 (7/9). The Korean, ranked 58, described Djokovic as “my idol”.

“I can’t believe this, dream’s come true tonight,” he said.

Sandgren was also in a daze, becoming just the second man in the last 20 years since Frenchman Nicolas Escude to make the quarterfinals on his Australian Open debut.

“I don’t know if this is a dream or not,” he said. “I knew I had to come out, play aggressively, take my chances and serve well. Thankfully it worked out in the end.”