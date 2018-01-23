Chippa will find rhythm soon – Moloi

Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi is satisfied that his team are still in the top eight of the Absa Premiership despite yet another draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

The 0-0 stalemate against Golden Arrows adds to the list of goal-scoring challenges that have dogged the Chilli Boys.

They could have netted at least three goals on Sunday.

On the bright side, the one point at home has helped them retain their eighth spot, in the top half of the table.

“Our drawing against Arrows, even though they are below us on the table, is a sign that they play good football,” Moloi said.

“This was an indication to us that both teams play exciting football and were testing each other.

“For me, Arrows will always get the respect they deserve because they have a good tactician in their coach Clinton Larsen.

“It was not by chance that they led the log for two months in the first round.

“We did not expect to run all over them just because they are below us on the log.

“I am happy that we are still in the top eight and we are still six points behind Cape Town City who are number two.