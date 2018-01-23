Chippa will find rhythm soon – Moloi
Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi is satisfied that his team are still in the top eight of the Absa Premiership despite yet another draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
The 0-0 stalemate against Golden Arrows adds to the list of goal-scoring challenges that have dogged the Chilli Boys.
They could have netted at least three goals on Sunday.
On the bright side, the one point at home has helped them retain their eighth spot, in the top half of the table.
“Our drawing against Arrows, even though they are below us on the table, is a sign that they play good football,” Moloi said.
“This was an indication to us that both teams play exciting football and were testing each other.
“For me, Arrows will always get the respect they deserve because they have a good tactician in their coach Clinton Larsen.
“It was not by chance that they led the log for two months in the first round.
“We did not expect to run all over them just because they are below us on the log.
“I am happy that we are still in the top eight and we are still six points behind Cape Town City who are number two.
“We still have a good chance to start sprinting with those who want to start running for the top position. We are still in touch with everyone and it is not over yet.
“Credit should be given to my players for an incredible performance despite the fact that they did not use their opportunities.”
The Chilli Boys have only scored two goals in their last four games, causing some raised eyebrows over the team’s wasting of goalscoring opportunities.
However, Moloi said his team were still on course with their plans for the season.
“This is absolutely not a concern for us as it did not worry us in the first half of the season either,” Moloi said.
“We do not understand why we have to start pressing panic buttons when there is no need to. I feel like this is always the case when things do not go the way people expect them to go.
“This is the best my players can give as they were performing the very same way in the first round of the season.
“We know that grabbing chances has been our achilles heel, especially in the early games as this was the case in the first round.
“After two or three more games we will find our rhythm and get back to full potential and that problem will be solved.
“We are going to rise from where we are in no time,” he said.
Katlego Mashego could be out for the match against Maritzburg United on Friday after a niggling hamstring injury resurfaced during a challenge for the ball on Sunday.