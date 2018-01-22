No time to rest, Klopp insists

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he has not given a second thought to his team’s 18-match unbeaten run ahead of their trip to Swansea City today.

Klopp’s side have been in imperious form recently, and ended Premier League leaders Manchester City’s hopes of going through the season without losing, following a thrilling 4-3 win at Anfield last time out.

The Reds also eased to a 5-0 thrashing of Swansea on Boxing Day, but Klopp has told his players to forget about the statistics and focus on the task in hand ahead of the league match in south Wales.