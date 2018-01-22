Chippa miss chance with goalless draw

Bay team fight hard against Arrows, but fail to come away with full points at home

Chippa United failed to collect full points at home when they played to a 0-0 draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows in their Absa Premiership match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

Even with the four added minutes of stoppage time, both sides were unable to find the back of the net for the duration of the game, which has raised questions on the finishing for both teams.

Arrows will be the happier of the two teams in sharing the spoils, with this being the Chilli Boys’ second consecutive stalemate after drawing against Wits in their previous match. Chippa coach Teboho Moloi did say before the game the team had banished the word “loss” from their vocabulary. On the one hand he will be satisfied his team managed to stave off defeat against Arrows, but on the other hand he would have hoped for a maximum three points at home. The first half presented plenty of goalscoring opportunities from the Chilli Boys’ half of the field as it was a one-sided affair in the opening stages of the game. Moloi’s charges had good control of the midfield area, not giving away any possession easily. Things started to get heated as Abel Mabaso received a stunning cross from Kurt Lentjies but failed to convert the goal as he mistimed his header. Lentjies was later handed a chance to score but his shot went straight to goalkeeper Nkosindiphile Gumede. Selfish play by Chilli Boys’ striker Mxolisi Machuphu saw them lose out on a glorious opportunity to get onto the scoreboard when his shot went wide of the goalpost. The home side had another opportunity but Thabo Rakhale was brought down just outside the penalty area. Katlego Mashego, who had not been having a good game due to a hamstring injury, was soon replaced by Mbokoma Zephana, who switched things up on their attack.

A moment of individual brilliance by midfielder Linda Mntambo saw them receive a free kick just outside the box but the shot flew over the post. Arrows had an opportunity to register a goal on the scoreboard when Danny Venter fired a booming shot but the ball hit the right post. Chippa pushed hard in the last 10 minutes of the game but were unable to snatch maximum points. •Meanwhile, Colombia striker Leonardo Castro introduced himself to the Kaizer Chiefs faithful in the best way possible when he beat Baroka goalkeeper Virgil Vries to score a strike that will have delighted the club’s supporters at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane yesterday. Recently signed Castro’s 83rd minute sublime effort gave Chiefs a priceless away 2-1 win over Baroka and also helped avenge the league defeat Amakhosi suffered against the same opposition in September. Chiefs have been about as unpredictable as a nest of rattlesnakes under embattled coach Steve Komphela and this win will have excited even those who did not expect it. Kaizer Motaung’s club has blown hot and cold all season and even their staunchest supporters will not have expected the away win against tough opposition. Baroka beat Chiefs 2-1 away from home at the FNB Stadium in Soweto in September and the Limpopo side will have fancied their chances in their own back yard at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. Chiefs play log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in their next league match in a game that can either strengthen the Naturena side’s title credentials or dismiss them. The result moved Chiefs to third on the premiership standings. – Additional reporting by Mninawa Ntloko