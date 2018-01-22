Centre Lee a thorn in Kings’ side

Marauding player triggers Cheetahs’ second victory over Bay team in a week

Marauding Cheetahs centre Nico Lee was once again a thorn in the flesh for the Southern Kings when he triggered their downfall for the second time in seven days on Saturday.

After a hat-trick of tries in the opening PRO14 derby between the two sides in Port Elizabeth, Lee was over for two early tries in Bloemfontein to put his team on track for a convincing 45-24 victory.

The Cheetahs, after a strong second half showing at the Free State Stadium, ensured that they had the South African derby bragging rights after winning the opener 45-21 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The win consolidated the Cheetahs’ third-place position on the Conference A log standings, while the winless Kings, remain marooned at the bottom of Conference B.

It was a 13th consecutive loss for the Kings who now face three tough away matches against Ulster, Ospreys and Leinster.

The Kings were outscored by six tries to three by the Cheetahs, who are gunning for a PRO14 playoff berth thanks to eight wins from their opening 13 matches.

After a frenetic opening half, the Cheetahs led 24-17 and the Kings were still in touching distance of clinching an elusive first PRO14 scalp.

“We are hurting. The Kings went into the second half believing that the momentum was with us,” Kings skipper Michael Willemse said.

“Our back three did well, but we have to be better out wide and hold onto the ball.

“With the opposition down to 14 men, we can’t be kicking the ball away.

“When we have that little sniff, we need to stay composed.

“The guys tend to get a bit overexcited and we move away from our structures.