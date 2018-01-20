Wales lose Priestland

Wales second-choice flyhalf Rhys Priestland is likely to miss the majority of the Six Nations because of a hamstring injury, adding to head coach Warren Gatland’s selection headaches.

The 31-year-old – capped 50 times but behind Dan Biggar in the pecking order – injured his hamstring in the European Champions Cup clash between his side, Bath, and former club Scarlets last weekend. He will stay with Bath and recuperate.