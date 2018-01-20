Wales lose Priestland
Wales second-choice flyhalf Rhys Priestland is likely to miss the majority of the Six Nations because of a hamstring injury, adding to head coach Warren Gatland’s selection headaches.
The 31-year-old – capped 50 times but behind Dan Biggar in the pecking order – injured his hamstring in the European Champions Cup clash between his side, Bath, and former club Scarlets last weekend. He will stay with Bath and recuperate.
Gatland is already without back-row forwards Sam Warburton and Dan Lydiate for the whole of the tournament as well as star centre Jonathan Davies.
No 8 Taulupe Faletau is recovering from knee trouble and won’t be back until late February or early March.
Wales begin their campaign at home to Scotland on February 3.