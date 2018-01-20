Rafa coasts to last 16 in Melbourne
World number one Rafa Nadal stormed into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a victory over Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur yesterday, while home favourite Nick Kyrgios ousted Jo-Wilfried Tsonga with a hard-fought 7-6(5) 4-6 7-6(6) 7-6(5) win.
Kyrgios and his childhood idol Tsonga played out a classic match, with the 22-year-old Australian maintaining his composure to seal a spot in the last 16. The 17th-seed will face world number three Grigor Dimitrov next, following the Bulgarian’s victory over Andrey Rublev.
Women’s world number two Caroline Wozniacki and fourth-seed Elina Svitolina also eased to third-round wins at Melbourne Park, along with Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova, Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro and Belgian Elise Mertens.
Estonian Anett Kontaveit pulled off the only major upset of the day as she knocked out French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, leaving Maria Sharapova and Angelique Kerber as the only two former grand slam winners left in the women’s draw.
Former world number ones Kerber and Sharapova will face off in their highly-anticipated third-round fixture today.
Meanwhile, sixth-seed Marin Cilic, Briton Kyle Edmund, Argentine Diego Schwartzman and Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta also progressed to the fourth round of the men’s draw.
Wozniacki raced to a 6-4 6-3 win over Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands to set up a last-16 clash with 19th-seeded Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova.
Thirty-second seed Kontaveit knocked out Ostapenko with a 6-3 1-6 6-3 win over the Latvian.
It is the second time that Kontaveit has progressed to the fourth round of a grand slam, having previously done so at the US Open in 2015.
She will take on Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro.
Sixth-seed Marin Cilic beat American Ryan Harrison 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(4) to progress to the fourth round for the first time since 2011.
Croatian Cilic will meet Spanish 10th-seed Pablo Carreno-Busta in the next round.
American actor Will Smith watched as Kyrgios sealed the win and the 22-year-old was star-struck.
“When I saw him out here, I was so nervous.
“I just wanted him to think I was cool!,” Kyrgios said.
The Australian 17th-seed faces a tough battle against world number three Grigor Dimitrov in the last 16.
Nadal eased past Dzumhur 6-1 6-3 6-1 to book a fourth- round spot for the 11th time in Melbourne.
The Spaniard will take on Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who beat Alexandr Dolgopolov 7-6(0) 6-3 6-4, in the last 16.