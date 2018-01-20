Kings gunning for Cheetahs

Though the form book strongly suggests otherwise, Southern Kings skipper Michael Willemse says his team have enough ammunition to topple the Cheetahs today.

If a hotly contested “Battle of Bloem” is to materialise, the winless Kings will have to make a big step up after a 12th consecutive PRO14 loss against the Cheetahs in Port Elizabeth last week.

While Willemse was upbeat going into the clash, Torsten van Jaarsveld, who led the Cheetahs in the first game, says he believes the Kings will battle to regain confidence after so many losses.

Van Jaarsveld is sitting out today’s game and Oupa Mohoje will lead the Cheetahs.

While the Kings are stranded at the bottom of the PRO14 log, the Cheetahs are bidding for a playoff berth.

“The Kings will be going all out to get points in Bloemfontein, but it will be difficult for them.

“It is difficult getting confidence back after such a long list of losses,” Van Jaarsveld said.

“But it will be a tough battle, specially up front where they will try to maul us. The Kings mauled very well in Port Elizabeth and we will work on that. The Kings have scrummed well all season and that is one of the most important things in this PRO14 competition.

“They have lots of experience there, with Schalk Ferreira who leads the guys.