Chippa mentor plans all-out battle

Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi says the word “loss” will no longer be part of his team’s vocabulary.

The team are gearing up for their Absa Premiership clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 3.30pm tomorrow.

The Chilli Boys will be looking to carry forward their positive momentum from last week’s 1-1 draw against Bidvest Wits, as they hope to avenge themselves against Abafana Besthende.

Moloi’s charges suffered a 2-0 loss in the first leg of the season, and they will want to redeem their pride.

Arrows are, however, on a high after positive results in their past three games, and will be looking to impose themselves on the Chilli Boys.

“It will be an uphill battle for us against Arrows,” Moloi said.

“We know that they are languishing on the other side of the log.

“They are going to come here and try and impose themselves on us.

“We have seen that they are coming from a positive result. Our games against Arrows are never easy because they have a lot of skilful players.

“Their players are quick and aggressive, always looking to win the game.