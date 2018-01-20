Chippa mentor plans all-out battle
Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi says the word “loss” will no longer be part of his team’s vocabulary.
The team are gearing up for their Absa Premiership clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 3.30pm tomorrow.
The Chilli Boys will be looking to carry forward their positive momentum from last week’s 1-1 draw against Bidvest Wits, as they hope to avenge themselves against Abafana Besthende.
Moloi’s charges suffered a 2-0 loss in the first leg of the season, and they will want to redeem their pride.
Arrows are, however, on a high after positive results in their past three games, and will be looking to impose themselves on the Chilli Boys.
“It will be an uphill battle for us against Arrows,” Moloi said.
“We know that they are languishing on the other side of the log.
“They are going to come here and try and impose themselves on us.
“We have seen that they are coming from a positive result. Our games against Arrows are never easy because they have a lot of skilful players.
“Their players are quick and aggressive, always looking to win the game.
“We are fortunate that we have a clean bill of health in the squad, and we will be coming at them with everything we have got.
“Everyone has been working really hard in training this past week.
“We will be gunning for the maximum points.”
Moloi said it was time the public stopped putting pressure on his team, after having had an impressive season so far.
“It took a lot of sweat and tears for us to get to where we are right now,” he said.
“At some stage it took us 13 games to be in second position, which was something that had never happened with this club before.
“It is about time everyone stops putting pressure on us. Everyone is putting pressure on us to start winning all our games. “We just want to concentrate on ourselves now and stick to the game plan we have set out for this season.
“We are not going to focus on who is on top of the log. Some of the teams who were on top at some stage have succumbed to the pressure and have started dropping on the log.
“The . . . way we went up in the first leg of the season, will be the very same way we go up this time as well. One thing people must know is that from now on we will no longer have the word ‘loss’ in our vocabulary.
“We had a good run against Wits, and we will be looking to carry out that moment again. Our motto is to get maximum points; if that does not happen we will take the one point but we will not be giving them away.”