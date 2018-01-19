Warriors have hill to climb

Eastern Cape side need to win all three games

The Warriors find themselves in familiar territory as they head into their last three Momentum OneDay Cup roundrobin games needing to win the whole bang shoot.

Caretaker coach Rivash Gobind’s team are in Durban today attempting to execute an all-important snatch-and-grab victory over the Dolphins at Kingsmead.

Today’s game included, the Eastern Cape side have three matches left in the competition and may have to win them all to qualify for the four-team semifinals.

That may not even be good enough for them to progress, but they will be hanging onto the hope that the Lions will slip up on the way in the home straight.

It is not the first time the Warriors have needed to accomplish this – they have been successful in stringing wins together in previous campaigns.

They will, however, need to raise their performance levels substantially if they are to pull it off. “We’re going to try to win all three,” Gobind said from Durban yesterday.

“It’s not a position that’s unfamiliar to us. “We generally leave it quite late, so from that point of view the guys are pretty calm and relaxed.

“Now we’ve just got to go and do what is in front of us.” The team have only nine points from their seven matches played so far and occupy fifth position on the log.

The Lions are in fourth spot with two more points from the same number of games.

So the Highveld side hold their fate in their own hands: three wins from three will secure passage into the semis for them and in all likelihood knock the Warriors out.

It is a tough situation for the Warriors to be in, but it has been of their own doing.

Disappointing back-to-back home losses in East London against the Lions and the Titans from favourable positions have cost them dearly.

Gobind has tried a number of new faces in the team’s seven matches so far in this competition, but has picked up only two wins.

Team combinations have varied from game to game, sometimes dramatically, and Gobind has used 18 players spread over those games.