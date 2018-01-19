Super 12 set for kickoff

KwaNobuhle side makes debut

The Eastern Province Rugby Union Super 12 club competition returns with a bang this weekend, with teams looking to make their mark early in the season.

The competition will feature newcomers Stars of Hope, of KwaNobuhle in Uitenhage, who will be keen to show what they can do.

However, they could face some challenging matches as they try to keep their heads above water when they take on the more established teams. Other new entrants will be Kruisfontein, of Humansdorp, and Ntlaza Lions, of Port St Johns. This year’s tournament promises to be action-packed as the clubs will play against all the teams in their groups before the playoff positions are decided. This is a change from last year, when the tournament had to be shortened. Last year’s winners, Gardens of Uitenhage, will be looking to put up an even better performance this year in the defence of their title. They beat East London Police 6-3 in the final at the Rhodes University Great Field in Grahamstown, collecting their fourth title in 11 tournaments. The Uitenhage outfit will be looking to show their dominance when they face Stars of Hope at the Jabavu Stadium tomorrow. Gardens played a preseason warmup match against WSU All Blacks last week and were able to fine-tune their strategy going into this year’s season.

Stars of Hope will, meanwhile, be looking to make an early statement against one of the tournament favourites. PE’s Harlequins will be aiming to come back with a vengeance after having an impressive run in the tournament last year. However, they ended up losing in the semifinals to traditional rivals Progress. Fitness, particularly at this early stage of the season, will prove vital for all teams, as they will have more games to play this year. Despite having lost many of their players in the closing stages of last year’s tournament, New Brighton’s Spring Rose could spring some surprises. They have the ability to stun any team who make the mistake of underestimating them. The Department of Sport and Recreation, in partnership with the Eastern Cape Sport Confederation and the Eastern Province Rugby Union, will officially launch the tournament at the Wolfson Stadium this afternoon. The annual competition is a flagship programme on the regional rugby calendar as it looks to unearth talent and bring together top club rugby players in the province. It is also an early window for the club players to be spotted by the franchise teams in the respective provincial unions. Kickoff is scheduled for 3.30pm at the various venues tomorrow.