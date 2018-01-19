Mfunzi eyes double in Two View race

With two wins already under the belt, local roadrunning queen Ntombesintu Mfunzi is going for the double at the Galaxy Grill Two View 10km Challenge tomorrow.

Mfunzi won the season-opening Woodlands Dairy 15km in Jeffreys Bay, but missed last week’s N2 City 15km to prepare for the Two View Challenge which carries a lucrative R1 000 prize for the king and queen of the hill – the first men and woman athlete to reach the top of St Clair’s Way and Greenways in Lovemore Heights.

In addition to winning the women’s category in 38:05 last year, Mfunzi was also queen of the hill. Zolani Ngqaqa, the king of the hill winner, won the men’s race in 31:30.

Participants in the Charlo Athletic Club race will have a panoramic view of the city when they crest the hill, with the harbour on one side and Sardinia Bay on the other.

Late entries will be accepted at the Moffett on Main Lifestyle Centre’s entrance 2 from 5pm to 7pm today and from 5am tomorrow. The 10km race starts in the centre’s parking lot at 6am and a 5km fun run starts at 6.15am. Cut-off is at 7.45am. Inquiries: Eusentha on 084-665-0910.