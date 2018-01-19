Fired-up Kings out for revenge

Hooker Michael Willemse, who has been reinstated to the Southern Kings captaincy hot-seat, is breathing fire ahead of tomorrow’s PRO14 clash against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Last week, the struggling Kings slumped to their 12th consecutive defeat in a first-leg derby clash against the Cheetahs in Port Elizabeth.

Now Willemse’s men have a mountain to climb in the return match, where the Cheetahs will not be giving as much as an inch as they chase a PRO14 playoff berth.

Willemse, who started from the bench against the Cheetahs last week in his comeback after a long injury layoff, wants the Kings to snap their long losing sequence.

He replaces experienced prop Schalk Ferreira, who took over as skipper when Willemse was sidelined.

“That first win will be massive for everyone in the squad and even for the whole of Port Elizabeth,” Willemse said.

“It will bring a vibe for the city and everyone gets excited about the team. Looking back at Super Rugby when you get a win, it helps the spirits going into the next week.

“We really want it and I’m sure this weekend it’s going to come. We are looking forward to the match and hopefully that win it comes very soon.”

Now fully recovered from a long-term groin injury, Willemse replaces Stephan Coetzee for what promises to be a tough forward battle.