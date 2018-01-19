Fired-up Kings out for revenge
Hooker Michael Willemse, who has been reinstated to the Southern Kings captaincy hot-seat, is breathing fire ahead of tomorrow’s PRO14 clash against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.
Last week, the struggling Kings slumped to their 12th consecutive defeat in a first-leg derby clash against the Cheetahs in Port Elizabeth.
Now Willemse’s men have a mountain to climb in the return match, where the Cheetahs will not be giving as much as an inch as they chase a PRO14 playoff berth.
Willemse, who started from the bench against the Cheetahs last week in his comeback after a long injury layoff, wants the Kings to snap their long losing sequence.
He replaces experienced prop Schalk Ferreira, who took over as skipper when Willemse was sidelined.
“That first win will be massive for everyone in the squad and even for the whole of Port Elizabeth,” Willemse said.
“It will bring a vibe for the city and everyone gets excited about the team. Looking back at Super Rugby when you get a win, it helps the spirits going into the next week.
“We really want it and I’m sure this weekend it’s going to come. We are looking forward to the match and hopefully that win it comes very soon.”
Now fully recovered from a long-term groin injury, Willemse replaces Stephan Coetzee for what promises to be a tough forward battle.
Willemse said the Kings wanted to make amends for their performance last week, after they failed to take advantage when the Cheetahs were reduced to 13 men in the final 10 minutes.
“We got a bit excited in the last 10 minutes and the whole team thought we had momentum and all of that. I think it comes down to those finer decision-making areas that we are keen to improve on.
“I think we have got the players to improve on that now. We were very close and we put the pressure on them and it caused the Cheetahs to give away penalties and they got those two yellow cards.”
Apart from Willemse’s promotion to the starting lineup, the only other change among the forwards sees loose forward Andisa Ntsila return in the place of Eital Bredenkamp, who moves to the bench.
Kings head coach Deon Davids has rung the changes in his backline as he bids for an elusive first PRO14 victory.
Versatile Martin du Toit moves from centre to flyhalf while the exciting Luzuko Vulindlu takes over from Du Toit in the No 12 jersey.
Centre Harlon Klaasen will get his first start of the season, and this has resulted in Berton Klaasen moving to the bench.
In another switch, Yaw Penxe moves from fullback to left wing in the place of Anthony Volmink.
With Penxe moving to the wing, Davids has decided that Ntabeni Dukisa will play fullback against the Cheetahs. The Kings team: (Nos 15 to 9): Ntabeni Dukisa, Michael Makase, Harlon Klaasen, Luzuko Vulindlu, Yaw Penxe, Martin du Toit, Rowan Gouws. (Nos 1 to 8): Schalk Ferreira, Michael Wilemse (capt), Pieter Scholtz, Stephan Greeff, Bobby de Wee, Andisa Ntsila, Martinus Burger, Ruaan Lerm. Replacements (Nos 16 to 23): Tango Balekile, Johan Smith, Dayan van der Westhuizen, Lindokuhle Welemu, Eital Bredenkamp, Rudi van Rooyen, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Berton Klaasen.