Ngidi gets the ball rolling on visitors’ collapse with run-out

There is nothing like a run-out that gives you a window into a batting team’s scrambled frame of mind. Perhaps it was also fitting that it was Lungisani Ngidi‚ who collected test best figures of 12.2-3-39-6‚ who got the ball rolling at Centurion when his smart fielding fooled India’s current king of run-outs, Cheteshwar Pujara, into taking a fatal third run.

After all‚ Ngidi’s first tangible act in test cricket was the running out of Pujara in the first innings.

The debutant was a key figure in the second-innings steamrolling of India.

He needed only 15 minutes of the fifth morning to ensure the Proteas did not have to endure another afternoon roasting in the hot sun.

However‚ it was in his primary employment as a bowler that he did the most damage.

With him being a son of the KwaZulu-Natal soil‚ it was fitting that the Distruction Boyz’s hit song Omunye was played at the fall of Hardik Pandya’s wicket. India literally collapsed in a heap

Reeling in the big fish

Ngidi’s fourth-evening dismissal of Virat Kohli pretty much set up the morning procession.

As one cricket scribe pointed out on Twitter‚ the head of the snake had been unceremoniously removed and the body was to follow.

It was an important dismissal as India were heavily reliant on their aggressive captain to lead the ground record chase.

An hour of his magical and commanding batting on the fourth evening could have changed the complexion of not only the match‚ but the series.

His enchanting first-innings 153 reminded South Africa of his class and his willingness to stick to what works for him.

Ngidi’s elation was palpable to a point where Kohli turned and glared at the hulking 21-year-old‚ but there was nothing he could do but stare.