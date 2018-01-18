Nadal eases into Open third round

World No 1 swats aside Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer

Rafael Nadal swept into the Australian Open third round to keep his grand slam title hunt on track yesterday, as Caroline Wozniacki and Grigor Dimitrov pulled off great escapes to stay in contention.

The world No 1 Spaniard’s march towards a 17th grand slam crown was never threatened by Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer, who took him to a third set tiebreak before being swatted aside 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7/4) on the Rod Laver Arena.

“Playing this court is always a big motivation for me,” Nadal, who lost last year’s final to Roger Federer, said.

“He was a dangerous opponent and I’m happy to be in the third round.

“For my team and my family, this is our favourite tournament of the year, so I hope to stay around a bit longer.”

Nadal, showing no signs of the troublesome knee that bothered him late last season and interrupted his Melbourne lead-up, next plays Bosnian 28th seed Damir Dzumhur.

Surprisingly, he was not the prime time men’s night match on centre court, with that honour going to third seed Dimitrov, who survived a huge scare from unheralded qualifier Mackenzie McDonald.

The Bulgarian needed to call on all his experience to down the 186th-ranked American 4-6 6-2 6-4 0-6 8-6.

“I’m very happy with the win, not because of the way I played, but because of the way I fought,” Dimitrov said.

In contrast to Nadal’s easy progress, world No 2 Wozniacki also struggled against little-known Croat Jana Fett.