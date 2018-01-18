Nadal eases into Open third round
World No 1 swats aside Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer
Rafael Nadal swept into the Australian Open third round to keep his grand slam title hunt on track yesterday, as Caroline Wozniacki and Grigor Dimitrov pulled off great escapes to stay in contention.
The world No 1 Spaniard’s march towards a 17th grand slam crown was never threatened by Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer, who took him to a third set tiebreak before being swatted aside 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7/4) on the Rod Laver Arena.
“Playing this court is always a big motivation for me,” Nadal, who lost last year’s final to Roger Federer, said.
“He was a dangerous opponent and I’m happy to be in the third round.
“For my team and my family, this is our favourite tournament of the year, so I hope to stay around a bit longer.”
Nadal, showing no signs of the troublesome knee that bothered him late last season and interrupted his Melbourne lead-up, next plays Bosnian 28th seed Damir Dzumhur.
Surprisingly, he was not the prime time men’s night match on centre court, with that honour going to third seed Dimitrov, who survived a huge scare from unheralded qualifier Mackenzie McDonald.
The Bulgarian needed to call on all his experience to down the 186th-ranked American 4-6 6-2 6-4 0-6 8-6.
“I’m very happy with the win, not because of the way I played, but because of the way I fought,” Dimitrov said.
In contrast to Nadal’s easy progress, world No 2 Wozniacki also struggled against little-known Croat Jana Fett.
The Dane saved two match points and rallied from 5-1 down in an epic third set to keep her dream of a first grand slam title alive.
Fourth seed Elina Svitolina also came from a set down to overcome spirited Czech Katerina Siniakova 4-6 6-2 6-1.
Her next task is tackling 15year-old sensation Marta Kostyuk, who became the youngest woman to reach the third round since Martina Hingis in 1996.
Also Ukrainian, she beat local wildcard Olivia Rogowska 6-3 7-5.
Her win streak at Melbourne Park is now 11 straight matches after claiming the Australian Open girls’ title last year and coming through qualifying this year.
French Open champion and seventh seed Jelena Ostapenko also progressed, but needed three sets to beat China’s Duan Yingying.
Croatian sixth seed Marin Cilic advanced, with last year’s Wimbledon finalist easily beating Joao Sousa.
US Open semifinalist and 10th seed Pablo Carreno-Busta also went through after French veteran Gilles Simon retired injured when trailing 6-2 3-0.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga saw off rising Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov in five sets.
But Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova became the latest seed to slump out in the women’s draw, which has been shorn of leading names over the first two rounds.
Venus Williams’s conqueror Belinda Bencic also ran out of steam against Thai qualifier Luksika Kumkhum, slumping out 6-1 6-3.