Luvuyo Bangazi: Tips for all those starting exciting triathlon adventure
More than 1 000 newcomer triathletes will be at the Orient Beach, East London, on January 28 waiting to begin a journey of a lifetime.
They will embark on a journey into the unknown that will change their lives forever.
Most of these athletes have been preparing for this moment for months, or even years. But still, race day remains an unknown.
The other half of this bunch have been there before. Some have conquered the journey and others have faltered along the way but all have one goal – to reach the finish line.
Track back to January 2014. I was one of the newbies tackling their first triathlon, the Ironman 70.3 South Africa, hosted by Buffalo City.
Many other athletes choose to get to this point by participating in various shorter-distance races such as Sprint and Olympic distance events.
Though advisable, it is not necessary, as my coach Raynard Tissink explained.
I recall him telling me that just because one is going to run a marathon does not mean one has to attempt the distance in training.
It is a combination of many days of varied training leading up to that moment that counts.
So for those who have not done a triathlon or a 70.3 distance before, no worries, I have lived to tell the story.
Since that humble seven hours and 23 minutes beginning in 2014, seven other half Iron distance races have fallen along, with five full Iron distance races.
With just one week to go before the big day, the best thing to do is to stick to your plan, whatever it is. It has got you this far.
I am fortunate to have coaches of the calibre of Tissink, an eight-time Ironman champion, offering advice and getting me ready.
There are many other good coaches and squads, who have consistently delivered top results and, if you happen to belong to a squad, stay there and if you don’t have one, then get into one soon.
The benefits of belonging to a group of like-minded athletes with shared goals are far greater than going it alone.
Training groups become mini race simulations because everyone in the group is motivated and pushing themselves.
When you go solo it is easy to lose concentration and focus. A quality session can become a long slog.
Others will argue for some solo time and, previously, I too was a campaigner for solo efforts.
I still believe in this approach, not so much for physical training but more for the mental side of the sport.
Time alone also allows you to gain perspective, to connect with yourself. Solo training enhances your ability to bounce back up during the mental and physical lows.
Somewhere along the journey you will ask yourself many questions: Why am I here? Why does it hurt so much? Can’t I just quit?
Having said all that, the journey for the newbies, who reach the finish line is sure to leave a lasting feeling of triumph and accomplishment.
Once across that finish line you will know that anything is possible.
You will know that nothing is gained without hard work. You will know that you are capable of more than you ever thought and you will be on your way to taking the next logical step, the full Ironman soon.
Good luck to you all.