Luvuyo Bangazi: Tips for all those starting exciting triathlon adventure

More than 1 000 newcomer triathletes will be at the Orient Beach, East London, on January 28 waiting to begin a journey of a lifetime.

They will embark on a journey into the unknown that will change their lives forever.

Most of these athletes have been preparing for this moment for months, or even years. But still, race day remains an unknown.

The other half of this bunch have been there before. Some have conquered the journey and others have faltered along the way but all have one goal – to reach the finish line.

Track back to January 2014. I was one of the newbies tackling their first triathlon, the Ironman 70.3 South Africa, hosted by Buffalo City.

Many other athletes choose to get to this point by participating in various shorter-distance races such as Sprint and Olympic distance events.

Though advisable, it is not necessary, as my coach Raynard Tissink explained.

I recall him telling me that just because one is going to run a marathon does not mean one has to attempt the distance in training.

It is a combination of many days of varied training leading up to that moment that counts.

So for those who have not done a triathlon or a 70.3 distance before, no worries, I have lived to tell the story.

Since that humble seven hours and 23 minutes beginning in 2014, seven other half Iron distance races have fallen along, with five full Iron distance races.

With just one week to go before the big day, the best thing to do is to stick to your plan, whatever it is. It has got you this far.