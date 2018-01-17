Kyle, 10, ready for older competitors at nationals

Young motocross racer Kyle Townsend is champing at the bit as he continues his preparations for the MX South Africa National Championships to be held in Port Elizabeth next month.

Kyle, 10, who will race in the 85cc Pro Mini class at the nationals, said: “I am excited for both the prenational and national races.

“I will be riding against competitors who are a lot older than I am, so I am going out there to do my best and take it to the next level.”

Kyle will get an early chance to hone his skills when a pre-national event is hosted by the Rover Motorcycle Club next weekend. The pre-national will act as a curtain-raiser ahead of the opening round of the national championships at the same venue. Returning to Port Elizabeth for a second year, the event promises high octane, adrenaline-fuelled racing action to keep fans glued to their seats. The pre-nationals give racers a chance to see how their preparations for the upcoming season have gone and where they can improve ahead of that crucial first race on February 17.

Rover Motorcycle Club motocross chairman Neville Townsend said the first round of the Rover MCC club championships would also be held on the same day as the prenational race. Townsend said at least 80 to 90 racers were expected to form part of the January 27 festivities, but admitted that not all the national racers would come to the pre-nationals. Another Port Elizabeth rider, Keegan Hickson-Mahony, was also hard at work sharpening up ahead of the new season. Hickson-Mahony, 17, will be racing in the MX 2 class this year. He said he hoped to achieve at least a top-five position at the Port Elizabeth race. At least 17 racers from across the Eastern Cape are confirmed as part of the field for the 2018 season.