Davids confronted with tough choices ahead of Bloem game
Versatile utility back Martin du Toit could be switched from centre to flyhalf to marshal the Southern Kings when they face the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
Kings head coach Deon Davids will have some tough choices to make when he decides who will wear the No 10 jersey at the Free State Stadium.
After going down 45-21 against the Cheetahs in the first leg of the South African PRO14 derby, the Kings have a mountain to climb in the return fixture.
At a Kings training session yesterday, it looked as though Davids could well be considering Du Toit at pivot in the place of the injured Oliver Zono, who started against the Cheetahs.
Du Toit has played at flyhalf for the Kings before this season.
Kurt Coleman, who missed the first game against the Cheetahs because of a knee injury, has returned to the training pitch and could find himself sitting on the bench.
Another option at No 10 is Ntabeni Dukisa, who like Du Toit is a utility back and could come into the reckoning when Davids makes his final decision.
Others who may come into consideration are Pieter-Steyn de Wet and Masixole Banda.
Whoever gets the nod will be expected to keep the Kings on the front foot with accurate tactical kicking.
Davids was not happy with his team’s decision making against the Cheetahs and will be demanding a big improvement in that department on Saturday.
“In the outside channels in our own half, we tend to kick the ball away. That is something we need to sort out,” Davids said.
“There is a place for front foot kicking in the game. But it depends on where you kick it and whether there is space, and if it gives your team a chance to register points and put the opposition under pressure.
“I felt that throughout the game against the Cheetahs, our management of the play was just not good enough.”
Kings team doctor Clement Plaatjies said that if it was found that Zono had suffered ligament and meniscal damage, he would be unavailable for selection for quite a while.
There was some positive news with regard to lock forward Stephan Greeff, who had stitches after the Free State game.
“We’ve stitched up the cut above his eye and confirmed there’s no concussion, so he will be available for this weekend’s game.
“Rowan Gouws and Bobby De Wee also reported a few minor knocks, but nothing that will affect team selection for the Cheetahs fixture,” Plaatjies said.
He said that prop forward Entienne Swanepoel had returned to full training after six weeks out with a knee injury.
Dries van Schalkwyk will not be available for the Kings this weekend as he is serving a mandatory non-contact period after breaking his nose.
On the long-term injuries sustained to Justin Fordward and CJ Velleman, Plaatjies said that in both cases the players were responding well to treatment and their rehabilitation was going 100% according to plan.
The Kings will name their team to face the Cheetahs tomorrow.