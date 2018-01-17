Davids confronted with tough choices ahead of Bloem game

Versatile utility back Martin du Toit could be switched from centre to flyhalf to marshal the Southern Kings when they face the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Kings head coach Deon Davids will have some tough choices to make when he decides who will wear the No 10 jersey at the Free State Stadium.

After going down 45-21 against the Cheetahs in the first leg of the South African PRO14 derby, the Kings have a mountain to climb in the return fixture.

At a Kings training session yesterday, it looked as though Davids could well be considering Du Toit at pivot in the place of the injured Oliver Zono, who started against the Cheetahs.

Du Toit has played at flyhalf for the Kings before this season.

Kurt Coleman, who missed the first game against the Cheetahs because of a knee injury, has returned to the training pitch and could find himself sitting on the bench.

Another option at No 10 is Ntabeni Dukisa, who like Du Toit is a utility back and could come into the reckoning when Davids makes his final decision.

Others who may come into consideration are Pieter-Steyn de Wet and Masixole Banda.

Whoever gets the nod will be expected to keep the Kings on the front foot with accurate tactical kicking.

Davids was not happy with his team’s decision making against the Cheetahs and will be demanding a big improvement in that department on Saturday.