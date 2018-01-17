Chippa sights set on playing in continent

Chippa United have their year’s sights set on bagging the Nedbank Cup, which starts next month.

The Chilli Boys have vowed to give it their all when they start their campaign against the Safa champions of Mpumalanga, to be determined in a playoff final today.

GS Skills Academy, playing in the Mpumalanga SAB League, will go head to head against Phiva Young Star, an ABC Motsepe League team, at the Sakhile Stadium in Standerton, at 3pm to decide Chippa United’s opponents.

The Port Elizabeth outfit have been preaching continental football all season – and executive chairman Siviwe Chippa Mpengesi said the team was ready to elevate its brand of football. The Nedbank Cup winner gets to play in Africa. “We believe it is time to take this brand to different parts of the continent,” Mpengesi said.

“Finishing strongly in the cup competition could mean one thing for us – and that is to play in the Continental Cup in the 2018-19 season.”

Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi said the Nedbank Cup was a competition they wanted to win the most, as it would give his players much needed exposure.

“It is of utmost importance that we prepare ourselves thoroughly for this competition and fulfil our dream of playing continental football,” Moloi said.

“The Nedbank Cup [starting on Fenruary 6] is always tricky, because it is unpredictable.