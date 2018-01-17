Chippa sights set on playing in continent
Chippa United have their year’s sights set on bagging the Nedbank Cup, which starts next month.
The Chilli Boys have vowed to give it their all when they start their campaign against the Safa champions of Mpumalanga, to be determined in a playoff final today.
GS Skills Academy, playing in the Mpumalanga SAB League, will go head to head against Phiva Young Star, an ABC Motsepe League team, at the Sakhile Stadium in Standerton, at 3pm to decide Chippa United’s opponents.
The Port Elizabeth outfit have been preaching continental football all season – and executive chairman Siviwe Chippa Mpengesi said the team was ready to elevate its brand of football. The Nedbank Cup winner gets to play in Africa. “We believe it is time to take this brand to different parts of the continent,” Mpengesi said.
“Finishing strongly in the cup competition could mean one thing for us – and that is to play in the Continental Cup in the 2018-19 season.”
Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi said the Nedbank Cup was a competition they wanted to win the most, as it would give his players much needed exposure.
“It is of utmost importance that we prepare ourselves thoroughly for this competition and fulfil our dream of playing continental football,” Moloi said.
“The Nedbank Cup [starting on Fenruary 6] is always tricky, because it is unpredictable.
“Teams from the different leagues always spring a twist that the bigger teams are not expecting.
“We have seen many big guns lose to the teams in the other leagues.
“It is one of the competitions we are eyeing and we have been preparing ourselves for it all season.
“We have to take this one – and we are going to go all out to make sure that this happens.
“We are going to need a lot of mental strength to shift our minds from mid-week Absa Premiership games to putting our hearts on the line in the Nedbank Cup,” Moloi said.
Caf representatives SuperSport United are the defending champions after making history by becoming the first club to defend the trophy in the Nedbank Cup era last season.
The Ke Yona Team Search, which has been an essential part of the Nedbank Cup for the past five years, has also been launched.
This was where Chilli Boys MultiChoice Diski Challenge team striker Makhosandile Plaatjie made his mark against SuperSport last year.