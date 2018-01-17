The nominees of this year’s Laureus World Sports Awards were announced yesterday and South Africa’s Caster Semenya will face off against last year’s Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza and an all-American quartet led by tennis superstar Serena Williams in the World Sportswoman of the Year category.

Besides the irrepressible Williams and Muguruza‚ Semenya will also have to contend with 16time world athletics championship medallist Allyson Felix‚ 19-year-old swimming sensation Katie Ledecky and Overall World Cup champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

Semenya‚ who eased to the 800m women’s gold medal in the 2016 Olympic Games‚ added the gold medal in the same event to her burgeoning collection in last year’s world championships in London.