Caster squares off with Serena
The nominees of this year’s Laureus World Sports Awards were announced yesterday and South Africa’s Caster Semenya will face off against last year’s Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza and an all-American quartet led by tennis superstar Serena Williams in the World Sportswoman of the Year category.
Besides the irrepressible Williams and Muguruza‚ Semenya will also have to contend with 16time world athletics championship medallist Allyson Felix‚ 19-year-old swimming sensation Katie Ledecky and Overall World Cup champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin.
Semenya‚ who eased to the 800m women’s gold medal in the 2016 Olympic Games‚ added the gold medal in the same event to her burgeoning collection in last year’s world championships in London.
Semenya also won bronze in the women’s 1 500m at the same World Championships.
Roger Federer is also in the mix with nominations in both the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year and the Laureus World Comeback of the Year categories.
In football, Cristiano Ronaldo will compete in the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year awards; Real Madrid in the Laureus World Team of the Year; Kylian Mbappe in the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year and Barcelona and Chapecoense the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award.
The winners will be revealed on February 27.