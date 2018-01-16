Sponsored bikes give cyclists edge

There was satisfaction and sheer joy for Herald Citizen of the Year Lukholo Badi as three of his young cycling proteges received sponsored racing bicycles.

Imveli Cycling Club’s three leading riders grinned from ear to ear when they were presented with the bikes yesterday. Luthando Meintjies, 18, Simiselo Nelani, 17, and Archie Zaki, 16, said they could not wait to test the Bay’s hills on their new rides. Saying it was the break he had been waiting for, Luthando added: “I absolutely love the new bike. It’s so light. “I cannot wait for my first competition riding on this beautiful bike.”

Imveli CC founder Badi was overjoyed by the generosity of bicycle shop Action Cycles, saying it was projects like this that ensured the continued growth of the sport. “These bicycles are of the same standard as other teams’. This donation will put our boys on the same level as others in terms of equipment,” he said. Using Luthando as an example, Badi said: “On his old bike, he sticks with the professional riders, so it is going to be interesting to see what he does on this new equipment.” All three riders will take part in The Herald Continental Cycle Tour next month. Action Cycles owner Garth Botha said he was inspired by the work being done by Badi for the members of Imveli, and he would continue to assist wherever he could.