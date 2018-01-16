Honest chat and hard work put Ngidi back in cricket spotlight

It took a few uncomfortable but honest conversations with coach Mark Boucher to turn an unfit Lungi Ngidi into a South African test bowler with a memorable wicket and run out debut at his SuperSport Park home ground.

Ngidi, low on confidence and motivation after a stress fracture injury last year, said his conversations with Boucher‚ a change in lifestyle and an extended spell in the gym all contributed to his change of fortune.

Ngidi said it was a dream come true to play for his country in this format but he also disclosed that he had to change his mindset and lifestyle to set himself on the path to full recovery.

“The whole off season I was in the gym‚” he said.

“I had to lose a lot of weight and I had to change my lifestyle. “I lost about 8kg and it feels good. “It was very difficult but it was worth it in the long run.

“A lot of credit must also go to the trainer and physiotherapist at the Titans for work they did with me.

“And the coach as well‚ we had some hard but honest chats behind closed doors which also helped me much in the long run‚” he said of his franchise coach Boucher‚ who is known for his nononsense approach.