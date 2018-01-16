Chippa coach satisfied with point in Wits draw

Chippa United head coach Teboho Moloi is content with the point after the team came from behind to equalise towards the end of their Premiership encounter against Bidvest Wits at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Kristopher Bergman scored in the 80th minute of the game for the Chilli Boys to draw the game 1-1 and walk away with a point which has helped them stay in the top eight of the log.

It was an Absa Premier Soccer League game of two halves, with the home side only getting the upper hand in the second half.

Coach Gavin Hunt’s Wits are still at the bottom of the log, with 15 points.

“It was an interesting game, and both teams were superb,” Moloi said.

“We knew the only way that they could score against us would be through a set piece, either a corner or a free kick.

“I cannot deny that we were caught napping when they scored against us.

“All the credit should be given to my players for fighting back and equalising.

“Wits were really hungry for a win after they had scored and they just wanted to catch us on the counter attack.

“It was a great performance from my players to not give anything else away until the very last minute,” Moloi said.

“Most people look at where Wits are positioned on the log and tend to forget that they are PSL champions.

“It is imperative that we give all our opponents the respect they deserve, irrespective of where they are on the log.

“Wits have shown us that they are a great team and that they want to get out of where they are right now [on the premiership log].